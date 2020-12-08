The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Routine care matters

While the world is focused on COVID-19, other health conditions that may have been front and center before this pandemic seem to suddenly be less urgent for some patients. Many of my patients relate how they are indefinitely delaying follow-up appointments with their primary care providers or various specialists.

My colleagues and I on the board of the N.C. Medical Society have noticed patients with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic conditions who need regular blood work or routine check-in appointments have been foregoing them, perhaps for fear of being exposed to the coronavirus. I'm also alarmed about the drop in the number of people, especially children, who aren’t receiving scheduled vaccinations. This puts them at risk of getting other infectious illnesses that are so preventable.

I want to reassure you that medical practice staff are among the most knowledgeable on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and have taken the necessary steps to safeguard their patients and themselves. With the necessary personal protective equipment and organizing clinics to minimize any risk from the virus, they can help ensure your safety when you visit.