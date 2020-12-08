The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Tell it like it is
Donald Trump is killing American citizens. Just say it.
More than 280,000 Americans have been killed by COVID-19. The death rate is climbing.
It is well-proven and accepted that we can slow and even stop this increasing death rate by masking and distancing. Yet our president, whose sworn duty is to protect our citizens, subverts efforts at getting our citizenry to do the things that his own health experts recommend. He holds rallies of maskless, closely packed attendees. He endorses liars who tell us that masking doesn’t help.
He invites hundreds of partiers to White House holiday events while his task force urges all of us to avoid gatherings, of even a few people. He recently had a rally in Georgia, whose COVID positive test rate is 10%, where unmasked people were packed together. (If one out of every 10 of those attendees is positive, how many people will contract the virus at that rally? How many will die?)
He does get criticism in the press — subdued, I say — acknowledging that he shouldn’t do this. Republican leadership condemning his actions is totally missing.
It is not just lack of leadership. It is actively endorsing behavior that kills us!! Say it! Our president is killing us.
Dr. Evan Ballard
Elkin
Thanks, poll workers
I read of threats against poll workers in Georgia with horror.
I was a poll watcher for the Democratic party in Forsyth County and received a Ph.D. in democracy at work. Instead of the nefarious workers bent on subverting the election that I had been warned about, I found, at every precinct, dedicated poll workers typing for hours in plastic gloves, listening hard for voters' names through masks, ensuring that every voter, regardless of party, was able to vote. The precinct judges voluntarily explained the procedures and protections to me and the Republican poll observer. They didn’t want to hide their procedures but explained them with pride.
Some days during early voting it was suffocatingly hot and other days, with the doors kept open to discourage COVID, freezing cold. The work went on. Through the many hours of my job of watching for irregularities morphed into watching people take pride in their responsibilities and perform them with high standards.
North Carolina didn’t go my way, but I have faith in the result. Our poll workers deserve gratitude, not threats.
Beth Thompson
Lewisville
Routine care matters
While the world is focused on COVID-19, other health conditions that may have been front and center before this pandemic seem to suddenly be less urgent for some patients. Many of my patients relate how they are indefinitely delaying follow-up appointments with their primary care providers or various specialists.
My colleagues and I on the board of the N.C. Medical Society have noticed patients with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic conditions who need regular blood work or routine check-in appointments have been foregoing them, perhaps for fear of being exposed to the coronavirus. I'm also alarmed about the drop in the number of people, especially children, who aren’t receiving scheduled vaccinations. This puts them at risk of getting other infectious illnesses that are so preventable.
I want to reassure you that medical practice staff are among the most knowledgeable on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and have taken the necessary steps to safeguard their patients and themselves. With the necessary personal protective equipment and organizing clinics to minimize any risk from the virus, they can help ensure your safety when you visit.
Please be aware that there is an equal and more predictable danger in foregoing regular care for chronic conditions, routine vaccinations for infants and children, or checking troublesome new symptoms to rule out a serious illness. I strongly urge you to keep your regular health care appointments, or to address any new health concern to keep yourself and your family healthy for years to come.
Palmer Edwards, M.D.
Winston-Salem
The writer is president of the N.C. Medical Society — the editor.
