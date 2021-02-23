The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Winning elections
What was our last election — was it the most secure in American history, as federal election infrastructure officials claim? Or was it riddled with cheating, as those who dislike its outcome say?
The identities of these subgroups suggest the truth to me, as does the failure of those on the losing side to prove their claims in court. Sour grapes are being stomped all over the place. But that doesn’t stop them from believing their own lies.
The GOP in many states is now pushing new voter-restriction bills. One in Georgia eliminates weekend voting hours, which are predominantly used by Black voters. There’s no rationale for that bill beyond the GOP's claim that the voters don’t trust the election outcome.
Whether the public trusts the outcome of elections is important. But if we have to concern ourselves with the fragile sensibilities of conservatives whose imagination does not stretch far enough to accept a legitimate loss, why is that my problem? Why is it the country’s? Are we really never going to be able to have open, fair elections because of people who can’t handle defeat?
What if they implement their restrictions and still lose? Will they claim, “We know you cheated because we rigged it as best we could”?
Their own representatives must do a better job of preparing them to handle loss. If they don’t, in 2022, the task may fall to the National Guard.
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
Too many enemies
President Biden’s nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, is a highly partisan liberal who has posted over a thousand insulting tweets about Republicans. She shouldn't be confirmed.
She has called Sen. Susan Collins “the worst” and said that Sen. Tom Collins was “a fraud.” She wrote that vampires have more heart than Sen. Ted Cruz.
OK, that one was funny and probably true. But still, she’s made too many enemies with her extreme, intolerant rhetoric. She will not earn the confidence of the Senate or the American people.
“Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent,” Collins said. “Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency.”
For all the liberal complaints about the language used by conservatives and with their readiness to "cancel" people they don’t like, I can’t believe Biden would nominate Tanden. It’s certainly not in keeping with his expressed desire to promote unity.
His nominee deserves to fail. Surely he can find a budget director who is more reasonable and even-tempered.
Roger Jennings
Winston-Salem
Excellent pet care
Thank you for the excellent feature article on Dr. Calvert Jeffers ("'Ideal leader,'" Feb. 21). He has been my veterinarian for many years and has always provided excellent care for my pets. His friendliness and kindness to the owners as well as to the animals he treats make every visit a reassuring and informative one.
We are so fortunate to have him in our community!
Mary Ellis Brown
Winston-Salem
The oath of office
The author of the Feb. 17 letter "Trump vs. the establishment" wrote that Sen. Richard Burr "also has an obligation to promote and protect the president." I wonder whether the same would be said if the president had been a Democrat.
More to the point, the oath of office for Burr and all senators states, "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."