The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Winning elections

What was our last election — was it the most secure in American history, as federal election infrastructure officials claim? Or was it riddled with cheating, as those who dislike its outcome say?

The identities of these subgroups suggest the truth to me, as does the failure of those on the losing side to prove their claims in court. Sour grapes are being stomped all over the place. But that doesn’t stop them from believing their own lies.

The GOP in many states is now pushing new voter-restriction bills. One in Georgia eliminates weekend voting hours, which are predominantly used by Black voters. There’s no rationale for that bill beyond the GOP's claim that the voters don’t trust the election outcome.

Whether the public trusts the outcome of elections is important. But if we have to concern ourselves with the fragile sensibilities of conservatives whose imagination does not stretch far enough to accept a legitimate loss, why is that my problem? Why is it the country’s? Are we really never going to be able to have open, fair elections because of people who can’t handle defeat?

What if they implement their restrictions and still lose? Will they claim, “We know you cheated because we rigged it as best we could”?