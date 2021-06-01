The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Freedom isn’t free
Over the month of May (Mental Health Awareness Month), I focused on my mental health. I learned to start the day with a healthy routine. Mine now starts with water, protein, gratitude, prayer, music and a walk. I now do this before opening up social media or any email.
As Memorial Day weighs on my heart, I want to thank all the soldiers who lost their lives fighting for a nation they believe in. My freedom did not come without a price.
On my walk on Monday, I saw several U.S. flags, and this offers me hope. With a country so divided, I long for the patriotism we all felt after that horrible September day in 2001. I do not want more harm, don’t want to get me wrong; I just want that feeling, where I am proud to be called an American. Let us allow COVID to be our 9/11. Wake up! We have the military fighting for us right now.
I thank all the military and veterans. Let what you fought and are fighting for not be in vain. Let us stop all this political division and come up with solutions.
I also want to thank the media for working tirelessly through the past few years to bring news that is researched and fair to both sides.
I also want to thank the politicians who mostly have my best interests at hand and are making decisions for the right reasons — not for money and power.
Michelle Clark
Pfafftown
‘Woke’ to the spirit
It’s ironic that columnist Michael Gerson (“History teaches ‘wokeness’,” May 31) alludes to the Christian experience of being saved through faith in Christ and then proceeds to speak of how many struggle to reconcile the dichotomous legacies of given people and institutions. “Wokeness” shines light upon the impolitic words and deeds of those who enjoy an esteem that serves to keep history’s focus on their contributions rather than their failures.
“Wokeness” assumes it can change the human heart via confrontation. That’s about as effective as throwing water on a grease fire; it only makes matters worse. It is by being born again — saved — that we find solutions to life’s problems.
Jeremiah reminds us that the heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked. Evidence for this abounds. The hearts of many “woke” people seethe with a wickedness greater than any person or institution they seek to condemn. The same “woke” people who rightfully condemn the legacy of lynching are quick to grab the metaphorical rope to lynch any person, place or thing that fails to meet their measure of what right ought to look like.
In contrast, faith in Christ opens the heart to the transformative power of the Holy Spirit; we are changed from the inside out, something no amount of condemnation by “woke” people can bring about. Want to change the world? Start with your own heart that it might bear the fruit of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
Keith Lyall
Wilkesboro
Time for a change
I just finished watching the National Memorial Day Concert from Washington, D.C., honoring those service men and women who gave their lives that we, the citizens of the United States, might have freedom today. Those of us who enjoy our hard-won freedom must say “thank you” to each of those who lost their lives and to their families, and we must also thank those who returned and especially those who returned wounded, both physically and mentally. What sacrifices they made for our freedom!
Then I think about our elected officials in Congress and their behavior. Their actions — and inaction — are an embarrassment and disgrace when compared to the behavior of our military men and women.
Time for a change! Term limits?
Robert “Bob” Hunter
Clemmons