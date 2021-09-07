The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

No CRT in schools

I am so appreciative of the Tripp Jeffers Aug. 29 guest column, “Critical Race Theory bill is a fabricated crisis.” I have been tired and, frankly, disgusted, over the big to-do the Republicans have tried to make of this non-issue, frightening many people who don’t know better. And it’s easy not to know better! Nobody even heard about critical race theory, except some in upper levels of academia, until some propagandists discovered it recently and thought, “Aha! Here is a new, wonderful wedge issue we can exploit!” But as Jeffers says, it is not something that is taught in public schools, nor will it be.

I am a professional historian, and I do believe our students need to be taught the multiple truths about all sorts of things and taught to think critically. Critical thinking has for years been touted as something that high school students should learn how to do — whether they are headed for college or not. And this is not “critical” as in “criticizing” something, saying it is bad. Rather, critical thinking is defined as “the objective analysis and evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgment.” So, critical thinking definitely has a place in our schools.