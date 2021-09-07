The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

No CRT in schools
I am so appreciative of the Tripp Jeffers Aug. 29 guest column, “Critical Race Theory bill is a fabricated crisis.” I have been tired and, frankly, disgusted, over the big to-do the Republicans have tried to make of this non-issue, frightening many people who don’t know better. And it’s easy not to know better! Nobody even heard about critical race theory, except some in upper levels of academia, until some propagandists discovered it recently and thought, “Aha! Here is a new, wonderful wedge issue we can exploit!” But as Jeffers says, it is not something that is taught in public schools, nor will it be.
I am a professional historian, and I do believe our students need to be taught the multiple truths about all sorts of things and taught to think critically. Critical thinking has for years been touted as something that high school students should learn how to do — whether they are headed for college or not. And this is not “critical” as in “criticizing” something, saying it is bad. Rather, critical thinking is defined as “the objective analysis and evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgment.” So, critical thinking definitely has a place in our schools.
But since our students are not currently in law school or working on their Ph.D.’s in some related field, critical race theory simply has no purpose for them and has not, is not and will not be taught in K-12. Thanks again, Tripp Jeffers.
Laura A.W. Phillips Winston-Salem
It’s not overturned
The new Texas law did not overturn Roe. vs. Wade (“’Roadmap’ to restricting Roe v. Wade,” Sept. 4). Rather, the Supreme Court decided that the law, which prohibits abortions after the fetal heartbeat can be detected, could remain in effect for now.
The court made it clear that it was not deciding whether or not the law is constitutional, but only if it could currently be enforced. The issue of its constitutionality will no doubt be challenged later.
Bruce Bedinger Winston-Salem
Well-deserved
When our newspaper carrier informed us two weeks ago that he was being granted a first-time-ever holiday from delivery on Labor Day, we were delighted for him. He has been delivering our newspapers for more than 20 years. We can’t say enough positive things about him: He is prompt, reliable and efficient.
As far as we’re concerned, this is a well-deserved holiday for all the Journal staff who labor 365 days a year to ensure that we stay up to date and well informed on local and national news. Thank you for your service to our community.
Virginia Weiler Winston-Salem
Things could be worse
We have natural disasters, exacerbated by climate change, on the West Coast, the East Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. We have a deadly disease ravaging our communities, including among our children, and a bunch of crazy people fighting to make it worse. We have a Southern state trying to steal women’s constitutional rights and create a class of government-sponsored spies and snitches while the highest court of the land looks the other way. We have a chaotic and depressing but long overdue withdrawal from military engagement halfway around the world. Could things be any worse?
Well, Donald Trump could still be president. We can be thankful that more Americans aren’t dying because of his incompetence and cruelty. That’s something.
I don’t mean that in any ironic or humorous sense. Think about how Mr. “I’m Smarter Than Anyone Ever” would be handling these problems. Things would be much, much worse right now if he were still president. Thank God for President Biden and the millions of Americans who voted him into office.
April Reaves Winston-Salem
Working together
This is in response to the Sept. 5 letter “No lies” that answers the child’s question about being shot in school with the reply, “Because Republicans won’t let us do anything to stop it.” This issue should never be about political parties, Republicans or Democrats. It should be about everyone working together, regardless of political beliefs, to come up with a workable solution for the very human problem of school shootings.