The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

The only ones?

I would like to offer some gentle observations directed to the letter writer who offered his own observations with regards to abortion options (“Observations,” July 5). He rightly observes the failure to accept responsibility for "our own" actions. He then clarifies his observation to mean men who run out on their partners.

My own observations are that he thinks that women are the only ones who should take the responsibility of abstention as a form of contraception, and that men are incapable of (perhaps unwilling to) voluntarily take on the same responsibilities.

Angie Mendez

Winston-Salem

Tour De Dandelion

Many complain our city doesn’t have the resources to spend on something as frivolous as public art, since there are so many pressing needs. Like all cities, those needs are ever-present.

Something our city has is a wonderful ballfield, almost half of which was paid for with public funds. We may all partake of this resource for a price.

Winston-Salem also has some very large churches that own a lot of property they don’t pay taxes on. This resource comes at a price, of revenues not collected to meet the many pressing needs of citizens. Still, churches fulfill a very important spiritual need for our community. Does Winston-Salem want to be known just for its expansive and well-paved church parking lots?

Back in 1887, a French monument being built was excoriated by the public for being ugly, an industrial nightmare, like a hideous factory chimney rising over the city. The city promised to remove the monstrosity in 20 years, once the 1889 exposition for which it was created was over.

I’m not saying that dandelions are in the same league as the Eiffel Tower, but then again, we aren’t exactly Paris. We don’t always see the impact that public art provides until it exists for us to respond to.

Ballfields and churches feed our city’s soul, but if that’s all we have, something crucial is missing. Art also feeds the soul, and we need a lot more of it.

Kara Hammond

Pfafftown

Rambling

A giant dandelion! To lift our spirits and make us proud of our community? A vacuous idea, if there ever was one. As for the rambling, convoluted editorial "In defense of dandelions" (July 8): As Click and Clack, the Tappet Brothers of NPR’s bygone "Car Talk" show, would opine: "Written by someone unencumbered by even one scintilla of common sense." Tossing in a reference to some author's "post-apocalyptic novel" only helps muddy the waters.

Judging by the ground-swell of negative responses, maybe we should have a referendum to decide Dandy's fate.

Ted Bowen

Winston-Salem

Sign consent

I am extremely outraged over all these mass shootings. Everyone is, of course. I think I have a solution that would help solve this problem.

I hear that the father of the Highland Park parade shooter had to fill out a consent form for his son to apply for gun ownership. How about this: Every gun owner of any type must have someone to sign for them at any age. Then if that person commits a crime or murder with that weapon, the signer will face the same charges as the offender automatically.

Simple as that. Think about it.

David Arthurs

Lexington

Free press

After citing Joseph Pulitzer, the father of yellow journalism, the writer of the July 9 letter “One-sided” asks, “Where are you, free press?” on a page produced by … the free press.

“Free press” means that the newspaper is free to print what it wants, not what the government dictates. The letter writer is literally asking where the literal free press that literally printed his letter is. Interesting take.

Jacob Harness

Winston-Salem

One group

I can think of one group that will be happy with the new Dandelion structure (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art” July 2). Hint: the same group that loves the arches over U.S. 52 (also at a cost of more than $1 million).

Answer: Pigeons.

Charles Oliver

Clemmons