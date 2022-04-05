The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

It’s a public good

My thanks to D.D. Adams and other members of the Winston-Salem City Council for their resolution regarding student loans (“City calls for student loan forgiveness,” March 31). I appreciate the “public good” designation for higher education. Council member John Larson is correct that plans should be affordable and not lead to unfair debt, particularly for those at-risk groups.

Many plans have high interest rates, well above those for car loans and mortgages, with confusing repayment options. So yes, give the federal government a push to do something to improve these issues.

Virginia Perry

Winston-Salem

The reality of war

I appreciate the article, “Myanmar leader vows to ‘annihilate’ opponents of army rule” (March 27, journalnow.com) for uncovering news that is often hidden from the public’s eyes. Even though protests against the Myanmar military were held nationwide, there has been little coverage in the media. The reality that Myanmar is at war with its civilians has stunned my peers since they have no recall of hearing about it.

Myanmar’s government claims it deployed armed forces to annihilate homegrown militias, yet the evidence suggests that armed forces were used to annihilate innocent civilians. Because the military uses airstrikes and artillery barrages, my family and friends in Kayah State (Karenni State) are hiding in terror of their surroundings. It is not the militia groups that are threatening innocent people’s peace and security, but the Myanmar military being a terrorist to its own people.

The Myanmar military’s use of armed force against its own people is not a one-time occurrence.

After being victimized by Myanmar’s military cruelty in Karenni State, my family was forced to flee to refugee camps on the Thai-Myanmar border in the 1990s. We arrived in the United States as refugees in 2009 and relocated in Winston-Salem, alongside other Karenni families. The Myanmar government’s oppressive actions are not new. It is time for the world to pay attention and speak out about these atrocities. Although the situation in Myanmar may seem too distant to be aware of, the impact of it is actually closer than you think.

Lee Meh

Winston-Salem

Offense to logic

I found the letter “An offensive name” (April 3) an offense to sound logic.

The letter writer began by listing two specific name changes — the Dixie Classic Fair and the Washington Redskins — then made the leap to the name of the Wake Forest University teams, Demon Deacons.

This is sloppy logic. “Dixie” recalls the Civil War and the slavery underpinning it. The Washington Redskins recycled an offensive slur on Native Americans. Changing both was a good step in removing old offenses from our current milieu. “Demon Deacons,” on the other hand, only slurs demons, real or imagined. The implied similarity just does not exist.

Removing the fake “parallelism,” there is nothing of substance left in the letter. Nothing to see there.

David Bell

Winston-Salem

A conversation

Here’s my description of what I see happening in America today:

Republicans: “We need help with gas prices.”

President Biden: “We’re going to release more gas from our oil reserves.”

Republicans: “Not like that.”

Biden: “We’re going to increase the mileage standards for vehicles.”

Republicans: “Not like that.”

Biden: “Well, what do you want?”

Republicans: “We want you to drill for more oil!”

Biden: “That won’t provide immediate relief.”

Republicans: “It’s what we want!”

Biden: “It would make it more difficult to transition away from fossil fuels.”

Republicans: “It’s what we want!”

Biden: “It will make climate change worse.”

Republicans: “It’s what we want!”

Biden: “The pollution will kill more children.”

Republicans: “It’s what we want!”

Biden: “Why do you want more oil drilling so badly?”

Republicans: “Because you’re against it!”

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem