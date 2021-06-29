The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

A better president
At this point we don’t know — I know a lot of people have beliefs, but we don’t know — whether COVID-19 came from a lab or from a bat. Either way, China did the world a disservice by being dishonest about the virus. Former President Trump is correct when he says that China should be held to account.
But none of that excuses Trump’s own incompetent response to the disease in the U.S. We do know — Bob Woodward brought the receipts — that Trump downplayed the virus in public even while knowing that it was a very serious matter. We know that he never urged the public to be vaccinated the way the other former presidents did even after he was vaccinated. We know that he spread it to others around him, including Secret Service agents, because he wanted to avoid precautions and look like a tough guy.
And he did everything he could to blame others, including responsible people like Dr. Anthony Fauci.
People died because of his deceit.
We seem to think we’re safe now. But the more people refuse to be vaccinated, the more likely it is that variants will develop and kill more Americans.
President Biden has already proved to be a better president than Trump simply because he’s actively trying to prevent Americans from dying from COVID.
Trump simply didn’t care about anyone but himself. Blood is on his hands.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
It’s good governing
North Carolina’s public-sector retirees have lost roughly 20% of the value of their pensions to inflation since 2008. Our former first responders, Highway Patrol officers, public safety officers, health services providers and educators should not be forgotten. I hope, as the current state budget leaves the Senate and moves to the House, Senate leadership will reconsider the needs of the state’s retired public servants and provide a much-needed cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
The state has never been in a better financial position to provide a recurring adjustment. A massive $6 billion surplus as well as federal American Rescue Plan money allows the state to help both active and retired employees alike. Providing inflation-abating relief for retirees is also not a gift, but rather good governing.
Many pensioners worked in dangerous conditions believing in the promise that they would be taken care of in retirement: prisons, highways, law enforcement and social work. Turning their back on them is turning their back on those who kept our streets safe and the state operating in times of good and disaster.
Maintaining the long-term value of these pensions is crucial to attracting and retaining quality workers. Passing both COLA bills is a statement that working in North Carolina’s public sector brings lifelong benefits to those who choose it.
We are asking because the state can afford to provide retirees a COLA and because North Carolina traditionally strives for excellence. We do not settle for “good enough” here.
Ben L. Neal
Clemmons
Neal is a board member of the North Carolina Retired Governmental Employees Association. — the editor
Spirit and intention
The Associated Press article “Appeals court refuses to reinstate abortion ban” (June 17) stated that a fetus is unviable at 20 weeks. That is medically questionable.
The Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade defined viability as the point at which a fetus could survive outside the womb. In 1973, when that decision was made, viability was 28 weeks. To be on the safe side, the court set viability at 24 weeks and came up with the trimester scheme.
Now, 48 years later with medical advancements, babies are surviving outside the womb at 22 weeks. According to the spirit and intention of the Roe v. Wade decision, to protect a baby who could survive outside the womb, viability should now be at 18 weeks. At that point, according to Roe, states have a right to pass laws to protect the viable life in the womb. Medicine has advanced, but the law has not kept up.