The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

A better president

At this point we don’t know — I know a lot of people have beliefs, but we don’t know — whether COVID-19 came from a lab or from a bat. Either way, China did the world a disservice by being dishonest about the virus. Former President Trump is correct when he says that China should be held to account.

But none of that excuses Trump’s own incompetent response to the disease in the U.S. We do know — Bob Woodward brought the receipts — that Trump downplayed the virus in public even while knowing that it was a very serious matter. We know that he never urged the public to be vaccinated the way the other former presidents did even after he was vaccinated. We know that he spread it to others around him, including Secret Service agents, because he wanted to avoid precautions and look like a tough guy.

And he did everything he could to blame others, including responsible people like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

People died because of his deceit.

We seem to think we’re safe now. But the more people refuse to be vaccinated, the more likely it is that variants will develop and kill more Americans.