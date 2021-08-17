The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Afghan ending inevitable
The tragic beginning, middle and end of America’s military involvement in Afghanistan affirms the wisdom of this country’s commitment to having a civilian commander in chief.
We tend to believe that “the military” does things best, knows what it’s doing and somehow exercises its muscle with utmost efficiency. In fact, careerist military leaders believe they are the hammer to solve every problem’s nail.
The job of generals in the Pentagon is to secure an ever-increasing budget to slake the thirst of weapons manufacturers. Promotions come much more readily on the battlefield than in peace time. Were it up to the military, the solution in Afghanistan would be more troops, more billions of dollars and more decades of fruitless suffering, death and destruction.
It is the military’s gross over-estimation of the Afghan army’s capabilities and commitment to defend a government they do not believe in, and its underestimation of the Taliban’s strength, that led to the chaos of the U.S. exit, not President Biden’s commitment to follow through on Presidents Obama’s, Trump’s and his own efforts to leave.
The Taliban are Afghans; we were foreign invaders. Let’s not forget that we armed the Taliban to kick out the Russians.
I agonize for the Afghan people, but no amount of time, money, effort, equipment or military muscle-flexing was ever going to change that outcome.
Norman Jameson
Winston-Salem
Two observations
Thank you for your excellent, well-balanced article concerning the Moravian division over same-sex marriage (“A great divide,” Aug. 15). You are fortunate to have John Hinton as a reporter.
I am a sixth-generation Moravian. I am not a theologian, but I am a student of the Bible and church history and have traveled extensively throughout the Moravian Church worldwide.
I wish to make two observations:
The Moravian Church is proud to be a Black and Hispanic church. Approximately 80% or more of the Moravians in the world today live in Africa, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Ask these churches how they feel about same-sex marriages and the ordination of homosexuals. With so many of our local churches without ministers, we need to bring our African and Hispanic brothers and sisters to us as missionaries to preach “The Word” to us. They do have their own seminaries.
The largest (by far!) Christian denominations in the world today are the Roman Catholic and the world-wise Orthodox faiths. They are solidly and officially opposed to same-sex marriages and the ordination of homosexuals. Incidentally, the Moravians and Roman Catholics are combining some of their congregations in the Congo.
Finally, the Concerned Moravians will continue to be active. We are not going away! We earnestly invite all Moravians, whatever their opinion, to come to the next meeting of our organization. An announcement of the place and time will be made soon.
Sallie Greenfield
Winston-Salem
Don’t forget Anderson
Shame on the committee that selected the “7 Over Seventy” that impacted Forsyth County this year, as reported in the Aug. 15 Journal. There was one huge and glaring omission: Gayle Anderson, president of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce from 1989-2017.
Gayle led efforts that resulted in our downtown revitalization; minor league baseball; the Piedmont Triad Research Park, now known as the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter; the Arts District and much more. It is totally puzzling how one can look at the amazing transformation of our entire downtown and leave Gayle Anderson off this list.
Gayle was a visionary who got things done. She brought business and community leaders together, including our current mayor, to get their consensus to move forward. She was the architect of virtually everything you see when you drive around our downtown.
When she began in 1989, the streets of our downtown at night were empty and dark. Think about those streets today. How can anyone overlook the vision and tremendously beneficial contribution of Gayle Anderson to this county and all of its citizens?
Philip Whitney
Winston-Salem
Skeptical allies
Perhaps our international allies should be skeptical of joining our misadventures.
Our best intelligence and analyses assured us only a couple of weeks ago that the Afghan special forces, at least, would have the will and ability to fight the Taliban.
We have been wrong so often — from Korea to Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan — that the coalition of the coerced should be reluctant to follow us.
Jerry Cohen
Advance