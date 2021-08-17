The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Finally, the Concerned Moravians will continue to be active. We are not going away! We earnestly invite all Moravians, whatever their opinion, to come to the next meeting of our organization. An announcement of the place and time will be made soon.

Sallie Greenfield

Winston-Salem

Don’t forget Anderson

Shame on the committee that selected the “7 Over Seventy” that impacted Forsyth County this year, as reported in the Aug. 15 Journal. There was one huge and glaring omission: Gayle Anderson, president of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce from 1989-2017.

Gayle led efforts that resulted in our downtown revitalization; minor league baseball; the Piedmont Triad Research Park, now known as the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter; the Arts District and much more. It is totally puzzling how one can look at the amazing transformation of our entire downtown and leave Gayle Anderson off this list.

Gayle was a visionary who got things done. She brought business and community leaders together, including our current mayor, to get their consensus to move forward. She was the architect of virtually everything you see when you drive around our downtown.