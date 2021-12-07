The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

1619’s flaws
Most of the unwashed masses are embarrassedly ignorant of history, and would do well to absorb the lesson of the erudite Byron Williams in his Journal column of Dec. 5 that demonstrates the single-mindedness of The 1619 Project (“The 1619 Project critics moved the goalposts”).
The Rev. Williams’ columns are always well reasoned and reflect a mind that is quick to respond to flaws in the logic of other people’s skewed perceptions.
Williams correctly flunks The 1619 Project for ignoring the plight of Native Americans during the American colonial period and into the 19th century.
Nikole Hannah-Jones obviously does not want to share the historical-victims baby rattle.
The Rev. Williams makes a valid metaphor about moving the goal posts, but it is also true that some players have been left out of the game. Historian Richard Hofstadter pointed out in his work “White Servitude” that massive numbers of white Scotch-Irish, Irish and Germans were forced to America as indentured servants.
True, they were not slaves, but their lot was often equally terrible because many slave masters viewed Blacks as valuable property, whereas indentured servants were time-limited and expendable.
I don’t fret much about “woke” history or “traditional” history. I just wish the schools would teach some history.
Most kids are appallingly ignorant about the past.
Just ask them.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
Misleading
I received an email today from Sen. Thom Tillis with the subject line “Preventing $450,000 Payments to Illegal Immigrants.” The good senator wants me to know he’s fighting to keep the Biden administration from giving the tax dollars of hardworking Americans to illegal immigrants.
What he doesn’t say is that these potential settlements are the result of lawsuits filed on behalf of families separated at the border under former President Trump’s inhumane policy. That’s right. If there are cash payments actually made it will be the fault of Trump, not Biden.
There are many, many pressing problems our nation is facing. Global warming, the economy, civil rights and election integrity, to name just a few. This voter would appreciate our senator spending more time working on solutions to these issues and less on ginning up his base with misleading press releases and emails.
Sean Nelligan
Clemmons
Free and fair
So former President Trump’s pal Louis DeJoy, U.S. postmaster general, slows down the mail, then Republicans in the N.C. state legislature try to outlaw ballots mailed before the deadline but received afterward. I’m sure the two have nothing to do with each other.
Kudos to Gov. Roy Cooper for giving the veto to the Republicans’ voter suppression tactic.
Republicans say they want to restore faith in the election process, but whose faith? All their tactics disenfranchise legitimate votes.
Have they just decided “Republicans win, that’s legitimate; Democrats win, that’s illegitimate”? That seems to be the case. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is entertaining the idea of shooting people up if Democrats keep winning. Is that how you restore faith in the democratic process?
If not for Cooper, we’d all be serfs for Republican overlords by now, living in tarpaper shacks and saving pennies for medicine. If these guys win another supermajority, North Carolina will join the ranks of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and other poor states.
Support the courts! Support free and fair elections for all North Carolinians!
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
Worried
Children are out there shooting children with guns. Children are growing up to join white supremacist groups.
And Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is worried that some of them might read books that have LGBTQ characters? Come on. This man needs to grow up.
Bill Sumner
Winston-Salem