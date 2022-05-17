The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Voting works

Last week, during early voting for the primary, I did three shifts at the Southside Library as a poll observer for the Democratic Party.

Having been trained to be aware of any disruptions to the voting process, I was a little worried the first day. What was wonderful, though, was how peaceful and calm it was. The interracial team of election workers, representing both parties, was tireless and accommodating to all the voters who came to cast their ballots. Any problem that arose was dealt with efficiently and with great care; there were no serious issues that could not be resolved.

Over the course of the shifts, I felt a great sense of comfort that this was democracy in action, which is the way it should be: people voting for their candidates and parties with no fear or worry about intimidation. It made me realize how beautiful and precious our democracy is, and how important it is that we maintain this enterprise of fairness.

Many of the people who came to vote thanked the election workers for their service, as do I.

With faith in the proceedings I did a lot of enjoyable reading, having found the latest John Grisham at the library. Thank you, election workers; thank you, voters; and God bless America!

Matthew Barr

Winston-Salem

Medically uncorroborated

I was quite taken aback that the Journal published a statement about President Biden that was presented as fact by the writer of the May 15 letter “Drastic measures” — a statement that is medical in nature and uncorroborated by a licensed medical practitioner who has actually examined the president.

I am assuming, of course, that the letter writer is not the president’s personal physician, as he or she would certainly not share his diagnosis via a letter to the editor of our local newspaper. I doubt, also, that this individual is a close friend in whom the president might confide.

Still, the letter writer clearly feels expert enough to publicly declare that the president of the United States is “having serious cognitive issues,” (which, he also asserts, Democrats “realize” without, I presume, conducting a national poll).

Of course, people can think or indeed say anything they like about anyone, but they should not be able to offer an unqualified medical opinion (in print!) regarding another person’s health status, even in the opinion section of a newspaper where I would hope that fact-checking is still of paramount importance.

What if this letter writer had written, instead, that President Biden has cancer or heart disease? Would the Journal have printed this diagnosis without first researching the facts? I don’t think so. Yet somehow diseases of the mind are fair game to any layperson’s speculation, one of which — the president’s so-called “cognitive issues” — has unfortunately been given a platform via the Winston-Salem Journal.

Terri K. Erickson

Pfafftown

Domination

I am writing this letter in response to the May 15 Journal, with the front-page headline, “‘This is a fight.’” As I thought more about it, this type of headline and newspaper article seem to dominate the news.

I am a grandparent with six grown grandkids and I still remember my wife (deceased) and me advising our two kids that fighting does not solve any problems you are having. We told them that there are better options to resolve disagreements and conflicts.

That seemed to be the approach of most of our friends and neighbors, so our neighborhood and schools seldom had to deal with physical altercations. If this happened, it was resolved by the principal, the teachers and the parents. Yet in today’s world, physical confrontation is the first and seemingly the only option many people choose to use in any situation.

The “good old days” is now considered an oxymoron, but I have to believe that 50 years ago, the picture I described in my letter was the norm and not the exception.

I welcome others’ thoughts.

Michael K. Griffin

Winston-Salem