The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Yes, optimism
The writer of the July 11 letter “Optimism” could hardly be more wrong.
There’s some inflation, but it’s not “runaway inflation.” There’s no lack of border security, there are just more refugees thinking they might have a chance to reach safety now that President Biden’s heartless predecessor has been rejected by the American people.
And despite the letter writer’s bleak outlook, there is more optimism today than when Trump was in office doing his best to divide the American people. According to a new Gallup poll, 59.2% of Americans say they’re thriving. Additionally, 73% of Americans said they experienced enjoyment for a lot of the previous day.
For myself, it’s such a relief to go to bed and not worry that our president might be triggered at 3 a.m. by a tweet and start a war.
Trump used to talk about his desire to change the Constitution and be declared “president for life,” which was a wonderful development for China’s president, Xi Jinping, he said. Maybe we can do that with Biden.
Ellen Summer
Winston-Salem
Welfare state
President Biden pushed through a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this year full of one-time payments, but also includes a permanent expansion of the welfare state, thereby making more Americans dependent on the federal government. It’s a great way to buy votes, but it will result in the erosion of societal capital.
The consequence of this type of dependency will add over 21 million people to government programs — the largest increase since LBJ’s Great Society. Approximately 60% of all married couples with children (less than $130,000) and 80% of single-parent households (less than $113,000) would receive federal entitlement benefits. In total, more than half of all working-age households would be on entitlement programs and not fully contributing to tax rolls or Social Security.
The Wall Street Journal has opined (“It’s the entitlements, stupid,” June 29), “Entitlements that spend automatically based on eligibility are nearly impossible to repeal, or even reform; they represent a huge tax and spend wedge into the future.” Its conclusion was that they are explicitly designed to make the middle class dependent on government handouts.
As a result, the U.S. begins to look more like Western Europe every day, where 40% of GDP goes to the transfer of payments and not investment.
Both houses of the beltway bandits care more about Big Tech than Big Government and will find themselves a poor imitation for the Sheriff of Nottingham.
Hil Cassell
Lewisville
The real gauge
The July 11 letter to The Readers’ Forum, “Optimism” is proof that the Journal is not biased when accepting opinions.
What it also proves is that there will always be people who let others think for them and consider their opinions as fact. The letter writer’s pessimistic rattling off of a list of our countries’ problems could be inserted in any year you would like and be considered by some as accurate.
The real gauge of an optimist is to always be working toward better conditions which have (in my opinion) been woefully absent the last four years.
Anthony Colburn
Tobaccoville
Stop on a dime
Marc Thiessen says that people will take the vaccine if President Biden convinces former President Trump to tell them to (“Lure the unvaccinated by giving Trump credit,” July 8).
But everyone from Candace Owens to Charlie Kirk to Fox News’ most extreme pundits are telling people not to take the vaccine. Why doesn’t Thiessen tell them to change their tune? Why is it Biden’s responsibility?
I’d love to see Trump do it, though, just to watch every right-wing cultist stop on a dime and say to do what Trump says.
Davis Hartley
Winston-Salem