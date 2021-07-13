 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters
0 Comments
The Readers’ Forum

The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Yes, optimism

The writer of the July 11 letter “Optimism” could hardly be more wrong.

There’s some inflation, but it’s not “runaway inflation.” There’s no lack of border security, there are just more refugees thinking they might have a chance to reach safety now that President Biden’s heartless predecessor has been rejected by the American people.

And despite the letter writer’s bleak outlook, there is more optimism today than when Trump was in office doing his best to divide the American people. According to a new Gallup poll, 59.2% of Americans say they’re thriving. Additionally, 73% of Americans said they experienced enjoyment for a lot of the previous day.

For myself, it’s such a relief to go to bed and not worry that our president might be triggered at 3 a.m. by a tweet and start a war.

Trump used to talk about his desire to change the Constitution and be declared “president for life,” which was a wonderful development for China’s president, Xi Jinping, he said. Maybe we can do that with Biden.

Ellen Summer

Winston-Salem

President Joe Biden was at a public transit station in Wisconsin, talking about repairing roads and bridges when he shifted gears and began defending his plan to send money to parents for each minor child, payments some critics call a giveaway. Biden folded his arms, rested on the lectern, leaned into the mic and lowered his voice. "I think it's time to give ordinary people a tax break," he said, almost whispering as he addressed his critics. It was the latest instance of Biden speaking volumes by whispering.

Welfare state

President Biden pushed through a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this year full of one-time payments, but also includes a permanent expansion of the welfare state, thereby making more Americans dependent on the federal government. It’s a great way to buy votes, but it will result in the erosion of societal capital.

The consequence of this type of dependency will add over 21 million people to government programs — the largest increase since LBJ’s Great Society. Approximately 60% of all married couples with children (less than $130,000) and 80% of single-parent households (less than $113,000) would receive federal entitlement benefits. In total, more than half of all working-age households would be on entitlement programs and not fully contributing to tax rolls or Social Security.

The Wall Street Journal has opined (“It’s the entitlements, stupid,” June 29), “Entitlements that spend automatically based on eligibility are nearly impossible to repeal, or even reform; they represent a huge tax and spend wedge into the future.” Its conclusion was that they are explicitly designed to make the middle class dependent on government handouts.

As a result, the U.S. begins to look more like Western Europe every day, where 40% of GDP goes to the transfer of payments and not investment.

Both houses of the beltway bandits care more about Big Tech than Big Government and will find themselves a poor imitation for the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Hil Cassell

Lewisville

The real gauge

The July 11 letter to The Readers’ Forum, “Optimism” is proof that the Journal is not biased when accepting opinions.

What it also proves is that there will always be people who let others think for them and consider their opinions as fact. The letter writer’s pessimistic rattling off of a list of our countries’ problems could be inserted in any year you would like and be considered by some as accurate.

The real gauge of an optimist is to always be working toward better conditions which have (in my opinion) been woefully absent the last four years.

Anthony Colburn

Tobaccoville

Stop on a dime

Marc Thiessen says that people will take the vaccine if President Biden convinces former President Trump to tell them to (“Lure the unvaccinated by giving Trump credit,” July 8).

But everyone from Candace Owens to Charlie Kirk to Fox News’ most extreme pundits are telling people not to take the vaccine. Why doesn’t Thiessen tell them to change their tune? Why is it Biden’s responsibility?

I’d love to see Trump do it, though, just to watch every right-wing cultist stop on a dime and say to do what Trump says.

Davis Hartley

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

In the editorial “I am a patriot” (July 4), the Journal quoted the Declaration of Independence, which says we are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights.

The Readers' Forum: Friday letters
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

In response to the July 5 letter “The American version,” the writer took a small line out of a four-page Encyclopedia Britannica overview of critical race theory and contended that that was the entirety of the concept.

The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Our state legislators, primarily Republicans, are drafting a letter to the NCAA demanding an apology for the removal of N.C. State’s baseball team from the College World Series (“Lawmakers seek apology for N.C. State baseball dismissal,” July 1).

Tuesday letters: Poor sportsmanship
Letters

Tuesday letters: Poor sportsmanship

Look, I like our team, too, but these Republicans are teaching them poor sportsmanship by demanding an apology over nothing. The team did this to themselves by not being vaccinated.

Sunday letters: More Republicans
Letters

Sunday letters: More Republicans

High fives for Robert Clark, the only Winston-Salem City Council member who is a Republican and the only council member to vote against the next city budget (“City adopts budget despite objections,” June 22). 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News