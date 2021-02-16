The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Think first
N.C. Republicans who want to censure Sen. Richard Burr and who are calling him a hypocrite (“NC GOP censures Burr,” Feb. 16) need to think before they speak.
Yes, Burr voted that it was unconstitutional to try a former president after said president was impeached while in office. However, the majority voted that it was constitutional. Therefore, the issue was moot, and the trial began.
All senators took an oath to be impartial decision makers. The hypocrites are the senators who met with and advised the former president’s attorneys during the course of the trial, and those who did not pay attention to the proceedings. One was paying so little attention on Saturday that he interrupted to ask what he just voted on.
Burr listened to the evidence then made an impartial decision. Apparently, N.C. Republican leaders believe that individuals must adhere to the party line no matter what. It does not matter if Burr voted guilty or not guilty; it was his decision to make, not the N.C. Republican Party’s. He took an oath, listened to the evidence and made his decision.
Republicans across the nation criticize what they call “cancel culture,” yet they continually try to “cancel” members of their own party with whom they disagree. They are demonstrating to the entire nation the true mean of hypocrisy.
Polly E. Pruitt
North Wilkesboro
Politics, lies and bravery
So former President Trump got acquitted again, after inciting a riot to overthrow the government. Seven brave Republicans crossed the line and put their tenures in jeopardy, voting to convict.
They showed bravery because of the extremism of Trump’s base, which has bought into his lies to the extent that they feel they can use violence against individuals and against the government.
What can I, as a lifelong Republican turned Democrat, call these seven but the “loyal opposition,” a term not used in many years? And what can I call Trump's base? Duped, deluded, unfortunate. I can only hope that they will at some point come to the realization that they were lied to.
Perhaps some, like me, will even become Demoncrats (spelling intentional).
Dave Turck
Winston-Salem
Trump verdict
For the first time in a long time, I was proud of Sen. Richard Burr — he found his backbone! It had been missing for a while.
(No one expected Sen. Thom Tillis to find his — he has never indicated he has one!)
Patricia Benson
Pfafftown
Brighter days
Snow in Texas! In fact, the high Monday was expected to be 18 degrees with an overnight low of 3. It was minus-9 degrees in Amarillo Sunday night. But no, there’s no climate change.
On Sunday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz urged President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for federal assistance submitted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. On Monday, Biden approved the measure.
This is in sharp contrast to disgraced former President Trump, who just last year threatened to withhold COVID assistance from blue states because he didn’t like their policies.
Trump tried to divide the United States.
Biden is for American unity.
Brighter days are ahead of us, as we finally have a president with a conscience.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
A new party
So the N.C. Republican Party censured Sen. Richard Burr (“NC GOP censures Burr,” Feb. 16). Like other ex-Republicans, my reaction was, "Who needs 'em?" Whatever else we think of Burr's positions, he voted his conscience and no one should be censured for that.
Former President Trump has destroyed the Republican Party and like the Whigs with Abraham Lincoln, it's time for a new party. Maybe the Libertarians? With an infusion of us ex-Republicans, they might become what we need.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Party of Trump
Your bolded Feb. 16 front-page headline “NC GOP censures Burr” is incorrect. There is no GOP anymore. It has completely morphed into the party of Trump, which puts him above all else.
It's the party that embraces liars, racists and members of QAnon. It’s time they own who they are and acknowledge what they will promote, tolerate and ignore, all in the name of Trump, in order to hold on to power.
Patty Goodrich
Winston-Salem