The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Law school dean

I cannot believe that the only viable candidate for High Point University’s future law school dean is former N.C. Chief Justice Mark Martin (“Former NC chief justice to helm HPU law school,” June 8).

This man ill-advisedly supported overthrowing a fair election by advising the former president to tell Vice President Mike Pence to lie. Is this the type of person to run a law school — someone who will not follow the rule of law and sought to corrupt a presidential election’s results?

I don’t care what his former position was, I don’t want him to teach or administer law practices to anyone if his advice is so skewed and unreliable and not based on credible facts.

If he is put in place, anything he touches at the school will be tainted by his questionable standards and judgments. The law degrees and those who pursued an education there will be as well.

You can count my support and donation out!

Kathryn McCabe

Clemmons

Blame-Biden syndrome

Byron Williams’ June 5 column (“’Blame Biden’ misses the point”) makes its own point nicely. Namely, that the blame-Biden syndrome among many people reflects ignorance of relevant history and basic civics; and that for the political class, blame-Biden reflects pure cynicism.

Williams’ discussion of the errors of blaming Biden for almost anything bad focuses on the infant-formula shortage. According to Williams’ public sources, the formula shortage dates back to 2020, when hoarding of necessities began, and — to the point — when Biden wasn’t in office. And, then there was former President Trump’s (not Biden’s) creation of a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that “discouraged formula imports from our largest trade partner, Canada.” Other likely culprits include some regulations (by government agencies like the FDA), that probably long preceded Biden and may have been mandated by some law.

Other possible contributors to the problem, which Williams mentioned but may have underplayed, were the private-sector corporations that actually produce infant formula. Apparently, the top industry leaders persistently misjudged where demand for formula was heading. All this does not even get into the private-sector formula plant that shut down for alleged links to bacterial infections that its owners dispute (“Company restarts baby formula plant,” June 5).

Space does not permit a discussion, but Williams’ assertion that “blame Biden misses the point,” applies with force to Mark Thiessen’s June 4 column “Gas prices are where Biden wants them.”

Donald Frey

Winston-Salem

Cheney support

Rep. Liz Cheney is a politician with the guts to put the country above her party and her political future. She is an odd duck among politicians, as sorry a bunch of self-serving lowlifes as ever there was.

If she ever runs for national office, she’s got my vote, even if I don’t agree with some of her political views. I admire her for her backbone and her commitment to fight for what’s right.

John Wooding

Winston-Salem

Listen to the calls

Hooray for the June 11 marchers in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere who protested in hopes that Congress would pass some meaningful gun legislation. After the shocking recent mass shootings, it’s about time that our legislators listened to the calls for action.

The House has passed the Protecting Our Kids Act to make some changes to federal laws concerning guns and ammunition by people under the age of 21 (“Roll call,” June 11). North Carolina’s Republican representatives, Patrick McHenry, Virginia Foxx and Ted Budd, voted against this act.

This trio also voted against the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act designed to help family members and law enforcement prevent gun suicides or mass shootings by disturbed individuals.

When are all our members of Congress going to stand for common sense and decency?

Liz Wilson

Winston-Salem