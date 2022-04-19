The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Come to the table

I have no intention of calling anybody names, and I’m against bullying, but I’m not convinced that these medical experts and permissive parents who are giving children permission to live as another gender are right. God gave them their gender for a purpose. We can’t just change things we don’t like about ourselves, not if they are contrary to reality.

I realize this is a complex issue, one with no easy answers. It may require years of therapy and prayer to straighten out.

I also realize that none of these children are undergoing gender-change surgery and I resent that conservative legislators are acting as if they are. It’s already illegal for minors to have such surgery. All these legislators are accomplishing is they’re making themselves look ignorant. That doesn’t help.

God and reality must be the factors that determine how we act.

But conservatives like me are rightly disturbed that these exceptional children are being accepted and, to our way of thinking, promoted, as if they’re just normal and we should go along without blinking. Both sides need to come to the table and work for answers that don’t violate cultural norms or the word of God.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

Forsyth Tech benefits

It’s Community College Month. As chair of the Board of Trustees at Forsyth Technical Community College, I want to share how Forsyth Tech impacts our community. Community colleges across our nation are the lifeblood of economic success for the areas they serve.

For more than 100 years ago, community colleges have served more underrepresented populations, people of color and lower-income students than their four-year counterparts.

Community colleges also provide critical training for a plethora of essential jobs that we could not live without. Forsyth Tech trains: electrical lineworkers, nurses, plumbers, welders, HVAC technicians, various kinds of mechanics, electricians, horticulturalists, firefighters, paramedics and more. If something is on fire, your power is out, you’re sick, your car breaks down, your air conditioner breaks or any other “life happens” situation arises, it is likely that a community college graduate will be the one to help you.

Community colleges also provide options for high school students to earn college credit through Career & College Promise and Early or Middle Colleges. The Early College of Forsyth was ranked one of North Carolina’s top 15 high schools.

At Forsyth Tech, you can also learn a fun new skill like microbrewing, take a pickleball class or earn a shorter workforce credential to boost your current job skills.

I hope you’ll join me in continuing to uplift and support Forsyth Tech for all the ways your community college supports and transforms our communities for the better.

Paul Wiles

Winston-Salem

A painful war

I know this letter cannot stop a war.

I know that the Russian leader who has killed so many innocent Ukrainian people who did nothing to Russia will not see this letter, but it is so painful to see a president of a country sending out troops to do his dirty work.

Why can’t this guy be stopped and arrested for the war crimes? I know we do not want to have World War III and have other countries destroyed and people killed, but enough is enough!

I do wonder at times why we have to have war and to allow death on children and elderly people. No war is good for anyone. One of the hardest things to think about is how people who inflict pain with bombs can sleep at night, then wake up and continue do more destruction. All I can say is please stop hurting and stop this war.

One more thing: Vladimir Putin needs to be taken out to the war zone to see what his evil mind has done.

P.S. Our country had a former president do harm to our country and to the very thought of democracy!

James Fleming

Clemmons

Math books

No matter how many math books Florida bans, 81 million will always be more than 74 million.

Ned Herbert

Winston-Salem