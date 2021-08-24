The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Nurses’ mental health

Despite the technological advances in medicine and the recognition of mental health, we will see a different frontier of nursing and health care in the future. The pandemic experience will cause many nurses, those ready to retire and not, to leave the field entirely due to post-traumatic stress disorders related to treating COVID-19. If we have learned anything over the last 18 months, it is the devastating effects of exposure to repeated loss of life in our communities.

We need to reconfigure how to prepare for any mass event and support those who are on the front lines trying to save every human being. Nursing staff are looking for a deeper sense of trust, that we are truly all in this together. Compensation can relieve the effects of financial stability but it cannot replace the respect that nurses have earned.

There have been extreme measures placed on physicians, nurses and all of those included in the care of the patients during COVID. Mental health is a current and future issue for all health care providers if it is not addressed appropriately.

Eli Johnson

Clemmons

