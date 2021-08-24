The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Nurses’ mental health
Despite the technological advances in medicine and the recognition of mental health, we will see a different frontier of nursing and health care in the future. The pandemic experience will cause many nurses, those ready to retire and not, to leave the field entirely due to post-traumatic stress disorders related to treating COVID-19. If we have learned anything over the last 18 months, it is the devastating effects of exposure to repeated loss of life in our communities.
We need to reconfigure how to prepare for any mass event and support those who are on the front lines trying to save every human being. Nursing staff are looking for a deeper sense of trust, that we are truly all in this together. Compensation can relieve the effects of financial stability but it cannot replace the respect that nurses have earned.
There have been extreme measures placed on physicians, nurses and all of those included in the care of the patients during COVID. Mental health is a current and future issue for all health care providers if it is not addressed appropriately.
Eli Johnson
Clemmons
In the Bible
I want to respond to the Aug. 15 article “A great divide” about the Moravian Church. John Dyer, a member of Home Moravian Church and keynote speaker, was concerned about the moral direction of the church. He talked about the moral issues facing the church: Black Lives Matter, wokeness and critical race theory. Dyer also was concern about allowing gay and lesbian ministers.
Then to my surprise, Michael Isley, the husband of Kevin Mundy, an openly gay member of the Winston-Salem City Council, said, “Nowhere in the Bible does it say being gay is bad or wrong, man or woman.”
He must have never read the Bible. He needs to read the whole first chapter of Romans and how God gave mankind over to a reprobate mind because they didn’t retain God in their knowledge. Just chapter 1:27 alone states “and likewise also men, leaving the natural use of the women, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.”
Lawrence Overton
Clemmons
Setting priorities
It is important for us taxpayers to become more vocal in assessing the priorities of our county tax money. The proposed Tanglewood center (“County officials may move forward on events center,” July 19) is not a justifiable idea.
With over half of our third graders (and 10th graders) unable to read at grade level, how can we not set a priority to correct this literacy epidemic?
It is the county commissioners who determine the amount spent for education. Why wouldn’t they want to spend money to restore the assistants for second graders (now part-time) and restore fully the assistants for the third grades?
Isn’t it embarrassing to have our state at the bottom of our nation’s literacy level? And what about our county being at the bottom within our state? We need to let our commissioners know what priorities we believe in. Just because we get some grants to help pay for the center at Tanglewood does not justify it as a priority.
Please speak up!
Woody Clinard
Winston-Salem
Appropriate response?
So, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks expresses sympathy for North Carolina native Floyd Ray Roseberry and Roseberry’s bomb threat in Washington, D.C. (“N.C. man in custody for bomb threat,” Aug. 20) as an appropriate and understandable response to the perceived march of socialism and other governmental overreach.
Were these not the same sentiments held by unabomber Ted Kaczynski and Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh?
Fortunately, none of our more responsible and clear-thinking North Carolina elected officials could think along the same lines as Rep. Brooks … right?
James McGrath
Yadkinville
Against
Those who are in one of the nearly 40 million households that received their second child tax credit payment recently should keep in mind that every single Republican voted against it.