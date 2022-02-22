The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Concentration
While the rest of the world is watching Ukraine and still fighting COVID, radicalized Republicans have been concentrating on Hillary Clinton and I think this time they might actually keep her from becoming president in 2016.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Teachers’ transparency
Having read about House Bill 755 (“Academic transparency bill worries educators,” Feb. 21), also known as an act to ensure academic transparency, I would like to offer an amendment for the N.C. General Assembly to consider.
Pass the bill to start with the 2022-2023 school year. At the end of that year, any parent who has attended 75% of PTA meetings, supported school activities, including fundraising, attended all parent-teacher conferences and attended at least 75% of school open houses or other such events would have access to all of the documentation the bill requires be posted on the school’s website.
If fewer than 50% of the parents are eligible to see the posted material for the following school year, all teachers at the school would no longer be required to provide such information.
I’m willing to bet that the teachers would only have to provide all of the information once and parents might decide that the information currently being provided is sufficient.
If you want to know what your child is learning in school, why not do things like review their homework or help them study for a test? Of course, it is much easier to put a bigger burden on the teachers.
Nancy Young
Winston-Salem
Safety concerns
Paul McCartney performing at Truist Field (“Maybe we’re amazed,” Feb. 19)? Wow! I wanted to go — until I remembered the exits. I attended the Billy Joel concert in October 2018.
It was great, until the crowd of 30,000 tried to leave and found some exit gates locked. We were channeled into a passage that hundreds quickly filled.
Unable to see ahead, packed within inches of each other, we could only take step after slow step, hoping to reach an exit.
Then news traveled from far ahead: the gate at the end was locked! Incredulous, but with no other choice, each member of the crowd turned slowly and carefully in place, and we all began inching back the way we came. The danger was obvious. Any sudden movement or shout in that passage would surely have triggered a stampede, resulting in injuries and deaths.
In November 2021, 10 people died and more than 300 were injured in a “crowd surge” at a Travis Scott concert. As I listened to detailed explanations of how the deaths occurred, I remembered Truist Field and felt scared all over again.
I credit everyone in the Billy Joel crowd for keeping cool heads so that we all emerged safely. But I will not attend the Paul McCartney concert unless Truist Field’s management publicly acknowledges the errors made at the Billy Joel concert and releases its plan for safe exit.
Ginny Hege Tobiassen
Winston-Salem
An informed citizenry
I read with interest the trio of informative and encouraging articles (“Power company launches nuclear program,” “Walmart reaches Repreve milestone,” “Tiny-home movement helps homeless,”) in the Feb. 19 Journal. This reporting describes constructive solutions for energy, housing and disposables-stream issues from other communities.
Your choice to include these well-balanced discussions (two of them wire network pieces) provides context so that local efforts such as these can be informed by other regions’ attempts and successes.
Although the Journal has a local-regional focus, this constructive coverage describing efforts elsewhere is important to share with our citizens and readers to help pave the path for an informed citizenry here.