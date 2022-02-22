The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

I’m willing to bet that the teachers would only have to provide all of the information once and parents might decide that the information currently being provided is sufficient.

If you want to know what your child is learning in school, why not do things like review their homework or help them study for a test? Of course, it is much easier to put a bigger burden on the teachers.

Nancy Young

Winston-Salem

Safety concerns

Paul McCartney performing at Truist Field (“Maybe we’re amazed,” Feb. 19)? Wow! I wanted to go — until I remembered the exits. I attended the Billy Joel concert in October 2018.

It was great, until the crowd of 30,000 tried to leave and found some exit gates locked. We were channeled into a passage that hundreds quickly filled.

Unable to see ahead, packed within inches of each other, we could only take step after slow step, hoping to reach an exit.