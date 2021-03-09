The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

A farcical letter
The Readers’ Forum is usually more careful about printing letters that begin with statements like that made in the March 6 letter “Tragic.” Submitting a letter that starts with “The collective ignorance of most Republican office holders and conservatives in general is farcical but also tragic” is in itself farcical and has no basis of fact other than the left-leaning author’s feeling about his fellow Americans who disagree with him. So much for unity, again.
The governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, serves her constituency and not someone living in Yadkinville, N.C. Having lived in a neighboring state of South Dakota, I can attest to a fierce independence on the part of South Dakota residents, including the large number of Native Americans who live in the state. They also do not believe that the federal government should dictate their needs from Washington, D.C.
Gov. Noem defeated her Democratic rival in 2018 to become the first female governor of South Dakota and ended fiscal year 2020 with a $19 million budget surplus in spite of the negative effects the COVID virus had on tax revenue.
The writer should stick to criticism of his elected national and state officials and if he is going to criticize at least know more about the subject before writing.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Straight up
On Feb. 26, GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona skipped a vote on the stimulus bill to attend and speak at the America First Political Action Committee in Florida, organized by Nick Fuentes, one of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.
This was no iffy group; it’s straight-up white nationalist.
Some of its members later bragged on social media about bagging a sitting member of Congress to speak at its event.
Gosar then rushed to the Conservative Political Action Conference to join the other Republican illuminati bowing to the golden Trump idol.
The Arizona GOP censured Cindy McCain (huh?) for some reason and former Sen. Jeff Flake for thinking that insurrection was not a good look for Republicans. But they’ve not said a peep about Gosar.
Republicans often insist to the rest of the country that they’re not racist, but then they turn a blind eye toward incidents like this. They need to stand strong against this kind of behavior or they’ll lose what little credibility they have left.
Their officials won’t do it, though, until their rank and file do it.
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
No ‘Green New Deal’
Congratulations to the Davie County planning board that voted to deny the Orion Renewable Energy Group’s request to build a solar farm on 843 acres in Davie County (“Global problem being fought at the local level,” Feb. 28). I’m glad they could see through that foolishness. What happens to all those solar panels when we get 6 feet of snow? It would be like the people in Texas. Cold houses and burst pipes. I bet those people in Texas would like to burn down all the wind turbines and say to hell with the “Green New Deal.” The media will not say what the price of this fiasco has cost Texans, not to mention the astronomical electric prices.
I don’t understand why liberals like the “Green New Deal.” It’s pushed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. By the way, who gave her so much power? She is nothing but a big-mouthed ex-bartender who considers herself better and smarter than anyone else and someone who knows what Americans want.
I like natural gas. It’s clean, there when I need it, and it keeps my house warm at a reasonable price.
Donald S. Whiteheart Jr.
Lewisville
Competent government
The new education secretary, Miguel Cardona, is a former public school teacher (“Senate confirms education secretary,” March 2).
The former education secretary, Betsy DeVos, was highly unqualified. Not only had she no experience as a teacher, but she was a private-school activist. She seemed to think that her mission was to undermine public schools.
So far I’ve been very happy with President Biden’s appointees, not to mention his speed-up of vaccine distribution. It will be nice to have a competent government again.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem