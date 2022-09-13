The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

A disappointment

I had a lump in my throat while watching President and first lady Biden host former President and first lady Obama at the White House on Sept. 7 for the unveiling of their official White House portraits. The room was full of good will, good cheer and happiness. No "carnage" in sight; no rude insults or recriminations or vain boasting.

What a disappointment the president in between them was, to ungraciously refuse to honor his predecessor with this purely traditional but inspiring ceremony.

Bill Goodwin

Winston-Salem

Regrettable

It’s regrettable that the writer of the Sept. 8 letter “Worst thing ever” couldn’t afford college. I wish she could have. That might have helped her gain some reading comprehension skills.

She complains about a college graduate who “willfully refuses to repay his loan.” I don’t know of anyone who has refused to repay his or her loan. I do know about students who were struggling to pay their loans and are grateful that they’ve been forgiven.

She also writes that the election of President Biden is “the absolute worst thing to ever have happened to the U.S. and the American people.” An American history course would have taught her about Americans who lived through wartime and the Great Depression and would happily have traded their lot for a Biden presidency.

English 101 might have demonstrated hyperbole to the letter writer.

The writer has the comfort, perhaps, of knowing that former President Trump, by his own admission, loves “the poorly educated.” Perhaps she loves him back.

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem

Fund Leandro

The new school year has begun, but without the sound basic education for all North Carolina children that our state constitution guarantees. Since 1994, the courts have repeatedly found that the N.C. General Assembly violates this constitutional right by underfunding education.

It’s past time for the state legislature to fully fund the Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan. This plan would ensure that every child has access to a sound basic education by 2028. In Forsyth County alone, that would mean $107.1 million additional to fund teaching assistants and support personnel, aid for at-risk children and children with disabilities, textbooks and classroom supplies.

Let’s be clear: North Carolina has a $6 billion budget surplus just this year. That’s in addition to the more than $10 billion of surplus funds from prior years that sits unused. The General Assembly can fully fund the Leandro plan and still add to the giant surplus.

That begs the question: When did Senate President Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore decide it’s OK to starve our children of their education? Are they so desperate to eliminate corporate taxes that they’re willing to put our children’s futures on the chopping block? Shame on them. I believe in a Christ who values children.

Please step up right now and fully fund the Leandro plan.

Kimberly Thornton Scholl

Winston-Salem

Burr and friends

Sen. Richard Burr had an early heads-up on the seriousness of COVID coming out of China and recognized the potential impact it would have on health and the American economy. Surely he was not the only person in the federal government to hear of this danger. He just happened to take it seriously, reacted to how it might affect the economy and protected his family assets.

While I do not stand in awe of Burr’s congressional contributions throughout his extensive stay in Congress, when I compare his selling off his stock portfolio to then-President Trump’s inciting a riot and break-in of the nation’s capital, I can only conclude that by side-stepping potential losses of what was already his, Burr’s actions hurt nobody.

Trump’s actions caused deaths, destruction and a serious tear in the fabric of American democracy.

There can be no comparison.

Brenda Hutchins

Winston-Salem