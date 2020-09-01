Our first dictator
President Trump's nomination acceptance speech, on the White House lawn Aug. 27, was very clear and to the point. He called on those Americans who support an authoritarian government where Trump is totally in charge to elect him as our first dictator.
Those among us who are committed to America’s constitutional democracy will be voting to preserve our heritage and will be voting for Joe Biden as our next president.
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
People are at risk
National security is important. Sen. Thom Tillis has recently praised the 3% raise extended to all service members as a part of the proposed National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021. The potential legislation provides funds for COVID-19 vaccine research, it improves support for military victims of sexual assault and it improves conditions for military families. And while the approximately $740 billion appropriated by this act may be well spent, there are other valuable national security investments currently before the Senate.
Foreign aid has a long history of bipartisan support. In practice, it funds nutrition programs, emergency medical programs and micro-loans for small businesses in poor countries. All this, and it comprises less than 1% of the federal budget. The proportion of the global population living in poverty fell from 36% in 1990 to less than 9% in 2018, largely due to foreign aid. However, decades of progress are now threatened by COVID-19, which has put an estimated 130 million people at risk of starvation. The global economy is still flailing. Supplemental foreign aid, even just $20 billion (a number that pales in comparison to the military budget), could potentially save millions of lives.
Communities that have their basic needs met and believe in upward economic mobility are less vulnerable to extremist ideologies. There is no need to fight extremism abroad if it never exists in the first place. If Tillis is concerned about national security, a pittance for the world’s worst-off may just be the best investment.
Sam Nall
Winston-Salem
Incumbent president
In his acceptance speech for the presidency Aug. 27, President Trump said we could never have a situation where things are going on as they are today. Excuse me, but isn't he the incumbent president? He didn't just wander into this country and suddenly notice the chaos.
The Republican Party's convention has embraced the idea that the pandemic is over, the growing economy (that really began with President Obama) will come back next week and everything will be sunshine and rainbows from then on. And don't worry about the protests in the streets because of violence toward Black men. We will use tear gas and other weaponry on the protesters like Trump’s friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, does in his country.
We should never have had the situation we have today. We are not safe in Donald Trump's America.
Martha B. Clark
Winston-Salem
Total disregard
At President Trump’s speech on the White House lawn at the finale of the Republican convention, 1,500 of his staunchest supporters were pressed, shoulder to shoulder, without masks, to pass germs around to each other. This event was completely counter to Trump’s own CDC guidelines.
Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of this administration’s COVID-19 task force, stood by, showing total disregard for his own official recommendations. Nowhere else in the U.S. would such a gathering be allowed.
What does this tell us about Donald Trump? (Nothing that we didn’t already know.) It shows his contempt for science, even the scientists in his own administration. It shows his narcissistic demand for fawning praise and applause for his every word. Most importantly, and maybe missed by many, it shows that he has no personal regard for the very people who are willing to put themselves at risk just to be in his presence. He doesn’t care that many of them will become infected. He is willing to put them all at risk in order to fill the chairs and cheer for him. After that, they can get sick and die as far as he cares.
Evan Ballard
Elkin
Last LTE: Now, Evan, you don’t live in DC. What goes on there, what examples are set by our putative leaders, what infections are spread from that gathering and other rallies and gatherings, well, that’s none of your business. Mind you, I disbelieve that rot, but others will tell you that.
CDC Said what ?
https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1300774560485330944?s=19
First dictator ?
You have the mayors of NYC,Los Angeles, & the Govenors if California, Connecticut,New York, that are all in contention
Protecting their people, not urging them to infect themselves as your hero urges.
