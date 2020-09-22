The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Last week, my wife and I were going to the Trump rally at Smith-Reynolds Airport and our teenage son grew very frightened and concerned about our safety. Thus the question: Have we as Americans evolved into a French resistance-type environment where we must fear the empowered, often violent majority?

A voice in the selection

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” That’s what Senate majority leader and Republican Mitch McConnell said after Justice Antonin Scalia died and 11 months before the election of 2016. Now, less than two months before the 2020 election, and just hours after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, McConnell has stated that President Trump’s pick for a new Supreme Court Judge will get at vote in the Senate. This, of course, would be a complete reversal of his position in 2016, when the GOP-led Senate refused to even hold a hearing on Judge Merrick Garland, then-President Barack Obama’s nominee, saying it was too close to the election.