The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Anyone who wastes a moment complaining about the hypocrisy of the Republicans in the Senate in regard to selecting the next Supreme Court Justice just hasn’t been paying attention. Of course they’re hypocrites. This isn’t about integrity or fairness, it’s about power.
What’s worse, any candidate who accepts President Trump’s nomination instantly proves himself or herself to be unfit for the office. Judges must be impartial and they must have integrity. Ambition is natural in any profession, but accepting the nomination under these circumstances, preceding an election with such uncertain outcomes, shows a decided lack of those qualities.
While Democrats were busy trying to ensure that all Americans could have equal rights, affordable health care and a living wage, Republicans have been scheming to control the courts. They’ve worked for this moment. Our country is in deep trouble.
Beverly M. Burton
Winston-Salem
A positive goal
Financial responsibility is a positive goal most citizens appreciate.
In January 2017, the national debt was $19.9 trillion. In August 2020, it was $26.7 trillion. Some of this was pandemic stimulus, but most was not. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 did not help balance the budget, but has increased our debt. Our children and grandchildren will carry this burden.
Increasing spending while cutting taxes increases debt. In the short term such tactics can heat up economic activity, but at what cost to the next generation?
Our society does well with a strong middle class and less wealth concentrated with the upper 1%. Perhaps the time has come to look seriously at the length of our food lines, the fairness of our tax system and responsible choices. Please vote, as the future of our country depends on the choices we make.
Sam Dempsey
Winston-Salem
The violent majority
I reside in a quiet end of town in Clemmons — a very nice, upper-middle-class area inhabited by successful, educated and hard-working folks. Just the other day, a sunny warm late summer afternoon, I decided to walk my little pooch. As I blissfully meandered down my tree-lined, pristine block, I encountered at least a half dozen yards, prominently and proudly might I add, displaying Biden/Harris signs, Cunningham and Cooper signs. It occurred to me that as much as I searched, I could not find one single Trump/Pence, Forest or Tillis sign.
I put out a couple Trump/Pence signs and not a peep out of my conservative neighborhood friends. I engaged several in some conversations and it is unanimous that they fear the outcry and possible malicious retaliation it might incite.
Last week, my wife and I were going to the Trump rally at Smith-Reynolds Airport and our teenage son grew very frightened and concerned about our safety. Thus the question: Have we as Americans evolved into a French resistance-type environment where we must fear the empowered, often violent majority?
Looks like we are there folks. Just saying.
Jim Potter
Clemmons
A voice in the selection
“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” That’s what Senate majority leader and Republican Mitch McConnell said after Justice Antonin Scalia died and 11 months before the election of 2016. Now, less than two months before the 2020 election, and just hours after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, McConnell has stated that President Trump’s pick for a new Supreme Court Judge will get at vote in the Senate. This, of course, would be a complete reversal of his position in 2016, when the GOP-led Senate refused to even hold a hearing on Judge Merrick Garland, then-President Barack Obama’s nominee, saying it was too close to the election.
I know some will be cheering because the court would have a 6-3 conservative majority, but democracy will be dealt a blow for years to come with the highest court in the land becoming a rubber stamp with Trump’s name on it.
Anthony Colburn
Tobaccoville
Priorities
Shouldn’t the Senate be moving the next coronavirus relief package rather than forcing a new Supreme Court justice on the country immediately before an election? This shows where Republicans’ priorities lie, doesn’t it?
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
