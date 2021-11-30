The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Gun violence

I find it disconcerting that gun violence has ramped up in Winston-Salem.

“While it may be a targeted attack, they don’t know how to handle a firearm. They’re just shooting and whatever gets hit, gets hit,” Lt. Amy Gauldin, with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Violent Firearms Investigation Team, told Fox 8 earlier this month.

These aren’t responsible gun owners, and give us a bad name. “Buy-back” programs won’t solve this issue. No one should have their Second Amendment rights taken away, but when citizens recklessly disregard the safety of others, we reserve the right to take it away from them. Reckless gun use should result in a one- or two-year firearm probation. And if they continue, a strike system should extend — or in severe cases, permanently withhold their right to own a gun.

Guns are not toys. If we do nothing, it will only get worse and innocent lives will be taken for no reason.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

