The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Gun violence
I find it disconcerting that gun violence has ramped up in Winston-Salem.
“While it may be a targeted attack, they don’t know how to handle a firearm. They’re just shooting and whatever gets hit, gets hit,” Lt. Amy Gauldin, with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Violent Firearms Investigation Team, told Fox 8 earlier this month.
These aren’t responsible gun owners, and give us a bad name. “Buy-back” programs won’t solve this issue. No one should have their Second Amendment rights taken away, but when citizens recklessly disregard the safety of others, we reserve the right to take it away from them. Reckless gun use should result in a one- or two-year firearm probation. And if they continue, a strike system should extend — or in severe cases, permanently withhold their right to own a gun.
Guns are not toys. If we do nothing, it will only get worse and innocent lives will be taken for no reason.
Troy Chavez
Winston-Salem
The bloodiest conflict
Because the day after Thanksgiving was National American Heritage Day, I was pleased to see the letter, “Myths, not truth.” Yes, King Philip’s war destroyed the Indigenous peoples of New England. And, yes, it was the cocksure, theocratic Puritans who did so, but first they had to overrun the Pilgrims.
Our traditional Thanksgiving story of sharing comes from Massasoit’s interactions at Plymouth Plantation in 1621 with the separatists who came on the Mayflower the year before. The non-separatist Puritans arrived a decade later to establish the Massachusetts Bay Colony at today’s Boston. In time, they overshadowed and subsumed the Pilgrims.
During 45 years of expanding their settlements, Puritans had Christianized some Indigenous people. In June 1675, one Christianized “undercover” Wampanoag informant was killed by fellow Wampanoags. The English tried and hanged the three assailants. In retaliation, Wampanoags massacred residents of the outlying settlement of Swansea. Joined by Narragansetts, several Indigenous tribes rid the countryside of English settlers. But the English and their Mohawk and Mohegan allies waged “total war” for destruction and enslavement.
After King Philip (aka Metacom, son of Massasoit) was found and killed by another Christianized Wampanoag, the English had his body drawn and quartered. They stuck Metacom’s head on a spike as a warning. (I think that’s called “terrorism,” yes?) King Philip’s war was the bloodiest per capita conflict ever fought in what is now the U.S.
No wonder reasonable people get anxious when hearing about the rise of armed, white “Christian nationalists.” They should frighten everyone.
Randell Jones
Winston-Salem
Free press
As a former journalist, I treasure the free press we enjoy in the United States. But that freedom is increasingly threatened by hedge fund capitalists who have found a new way to make money: shutting down our local newspapers and savaging them for all the money that can be squeezed out of them.
Alden Global Capital has a fearsome and deserved reputation for dismembering news organizations and leaving them dead or barely alive (“Hedge fund makes offer to buy Lee Enterprises,” Nov. 23).
We are truly fortunate to have in Winston-Salem a newspaper that has a strong, locally based editorial policy and a reduced number of hard-working journalists giving us the local stories and news we need to hear to see ourselves as a community.
I beg Lee Enterprises, the owner of the Journal, to resist the entreaties of Alden Global Capital and maintain a regionally owned newspaper group that keeps local news relevant and alive.
Dale Pollock
Winston-Salem
Sheep
Why don’t the people complaining about vaccine mandates also complain about taking their shoes off at the airport? Why don’t they complain about having to stop at red lights? Why don’t they complain about paying taxes?