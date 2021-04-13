The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Masquerading as prudence
Despite John Hood’s efforts to sound moderate, his Easter column mostly pushed a very conservative agenda (“The state has too much debt already,” April 4). Hood outlines our state’s large one-time surplus, then argues that very little of it should actually go to meet current public needs.
Hood recommends tactics that masquerade as prudence: Namely, reclassify the surplus as “reserves” for some real or imagined need in the future, thus putting the funds out of bounds for current needs. For example, earmark surpluses as “rainy day” funds. Furthermore, when that day comes, never-spend legislators could dispute whether the rain is deep enough to justify getting funds released.
Or, again, some surplus could be reserved to help “fully fund” state employee pensions far into the future. Present needs get deferred. Yet, any projection of the future is but an estimate, based on uncertain financial and actuarial assumptions, or the state’s future prosperity.
Actually, the 2021 American Rescue Plan (for COVID-related relief) forbids states from using their federal grants (which helped cause our surplus) for pension payments or tax cuts. So, Hood’s pension idea might get the state sued. (Perversely, a long legal case might freeze funds for years, thus curtailing spending on current needs, anyway.)
To his credit, Hood often highlights easily missed, important facts, such as the current surplus. But his recommendations, disguised as prudence, may mislead. Shouldn’t prudence also mean knowing when today’s problems deserve immediate attention?
Donald E. Frey
Winston-Salem
The economic consensus
The April 11 editorial "Our view: New EPA head shows promise" accurately depicts Michael Regan as a champion for the EPA and the de-politicization of science. Tarheels should be proud that the Biden administration has chosen one of our own to restore the credibility and usefulness of the agency. Listening to the scientific consensus is crucial.
We should likewise hope that the administration will listen to the consensus of serious economists. In March, Noah Kaufman was named as a senior economist to the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
Kaufman has done extensive research at Columbia University that points to the usefulness of a carbon tax. His research indicates that taxing carbon as it enters the economy (coal, oil, gas), and refunding those revenues to American households, would spur huge market innovations to help us climb out of the climate hole we have dug for ourselves. By making the tax revenues refundable to households, the plan avoids overburdening those at the bottom of the economic ladder.
So far, President Biden has not come out in favor of carbon tax legislation. Let's hope he continues to heed the experts and does endorse such legislation soon. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, introduced by Rep. Ted Deutch this month, would be a terrific bill to back.
Matthew Mayers
Winston-Salem
A minimal chance
Alas, Dr. Gajendra Singh had minimal chance for success (“Doctor who fought state rules closes practice,” April 11). It is extremely difficult for an independent medical practitioner (not hospital-affiliated or -owned) to be successful when competing against “the big boys.” Large hospital corporations such as Novant, Atrium and others control the playing field. Whether it is through millions of dollars in donations to politicians or local policies that favor their bottom line, the big boys rule.
Having been privy to hospital administration meetings, I can assure you the overwhelming consideration is money.
Competing large hospital groups look to see how they can outdo the others. A bit further down the list of "adversaries,” as they called them, is the independent practitioner — the little guy, like Dr. Singh, who is trying to do the right thing by proving quality care and reasonable cost.
The archaic certificate-of-need law will not be done away with as long as the hospital association keeps politicians in their pocket to prevent the little guy from competing. COVID almost certainly played a role in the clinic’s demise, but he was already on borrowed time.
Bill Vaassen
Rural Hall
A better place
I love how the author of the April 11 letter “Too much hypocrisy” calls for "truly and deeply discussing the issues and trying to find solutions." He then goes on to bash Republicans for the next five paragraphs. In his defense, he does balance it out with one sentence about Democrats being "hypocritical at times, but they're not as bad as Republicans."
If only we could all be as caring and understanding as that writer, the world would be a much better place.
Christopher Southard
Lewisville