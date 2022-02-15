The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Speaking up
I hear there’s a “campaign” to “silence” professional know-nothing Joe Rogan.
I don’t really want to be part of any campaign and I know there’s no way to silence him, though I wish there were. But can I still object to him because he’s stupid and spreads misinformation? Do I have to offer a disclaimer (like I just did): “I’m not trying to silence him, but Joe Rogan is a dolt and people who pay any attention to him are sadly but voluntarily misinformed”? I mean, is there a way today to say that something is bad without being accused of being “cancel culture”?
Because, let me tell you, there’s a lot of bad stuff out there and I’m going to have to speak up. Any decent and reasonably intelligent person would.
Winston-Salem, directly
The latest headlines in the Triad include great news about a big Toyota plant in Randolph County (good for them!) and an aircraft manufacturer at PTI Airport in Greensboro (good news for them as well!). But that news is 50 and 30 miles, respectively, from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. These tidings will have minimal effect on us directly.
Winston-Salem has a history of creating successful corporations that, many times, go on to be moved to Charlotte where their CEOs can build mega-mansions on Lake Norman. Even our wonderful Wake Forest School of Medicine may be slowly, but surely, moving on.
I am appreciative of the work done by the Innovation Quarter and others to have company incubators that build our city from the ground up. We have a very low cost of doing business and a very low cost of living. We have everything you could ask for in the arts and a fairly bustling, and growing, downtown scene.
But I have questions:
So, where is our “megasite”? What does it take for us to directly benefit from this membership in the Triad or the Carolina “Core”? What can we do to make Winston-Salem a place that corporations and manufacturers want to move to, instead of Charlotte or Raleigh (or even Greensboro)?
I think it’s time we were more than the tail on the dog.
Fair to say
After careful observation and contemplation, I think it’s fair for me to say that some Republicans tend to blame the wrong people for their problems.
They blame Black people for racism.
They blame illegal immigrants for suppressed wages.
And now they’re blaming President Biden for inflation.
Billion-dollar corporations don’t have to raise prices. They do so now because they see an opportunity — especially since they know that many of their customers will blame someone else.
Corporate executives have exorbitant salaries — and they get to set their own salaries, which have to be paid no matter what, even if it means reducing salaries and benefits for their workers.
I don’t get to set my own salary. Most of us don’t.
Corporations could sacrifice to make their goods and services more affordable, which would be especially patriotic while we’re still suffering the effects of a pandemic.
But corporations don’t exist to make sacrifices or be patriotic; they exist to make as much profit as they possibly can. It’s evil, when you think about it.
Place the blame where it belongs, friends. It’s on the greedy. Struggling people are not our enemies.
End the tax
With great interest I read your Feb. 13 story that “N.C. tax collections soar past expectations.” Simply put, it is long overdue to end the regressive 2% sales tax on food!
Representing us
As newcomers to Winston-Salem, we have been delighted by city and county services, parks and overall responsiveness. Therefore it was startling and disappointing to watch the City Council and Mayor Allen Joines rush through changes in the Auxiliary Dwelling Units regulations (“Council eases rules on ‘granny flats,’” Feb. 8).
ADUs on private properties are impactful and worthy of thoughtful discussion. Residents from about 58 neighborhoods responded to a survey, with many asking the council to delay a vote to allow more consideration and input from citizens. They failed to do so.
The mayor and council members are elected to represent us — but did not do so in this case. Why?
