The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Have the people on the Winston-Salem City Council collectively lost their minds? One million dollars for a dandelion sculpture when streets need fixing and bridges need to be reinforced? And along with this gift is a raise in our taxes. Something like this should be voted on by all of the people who call Winston-Salem home.

Pat Hardy

Winston-Salem

What next?

Thanks to Scott Sexton for his June 29 column “Now that Roe has been overturned.” He articulated what we all need to know.

For years the GOP has had a singular focus and used every other issue to manipulate its desired final outcome. The fruition came on Friday when Roe was overturned. Democrats knew this would happen as soon as the final three Supreme Court justices were confirmed. Now the biggest question for freedom-loving Americans is what to do next. Most importantly, hold elected officials accountable.

First, demand better health care. We need free prenatal care, universal health care and regulations on both pharmaceutical and insurance companies.

Second, the GOP concerns cannot stop at the birth of a baby. Require paid family leave for both parents, expand child tax credits and ensure that parents receive affordable subsidized child care. Require universal pre-K for children and increase support for public schools and teacher pay. Then pass more gun-safety laws to protect children and families.

Finally, pay attention to what candidates stand for, decide what is important to you and best for our community, and then get out and vote!

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem

Urgent message

Urgent message to fetuses: Stay in the womb! It’s the only place you’ll be safe, because once you’ve popped out of Mommy’s uterus, your life won’t count anymore. It won’t matter if your head is blown off in your fourth grade classroom. It won’t matter if Mommy gets mowed down at the grocery store (well, it will matter if you happen to still be in Mommy’s womb at the time, but hey, our Supreme powers don’t mind collateral damage; after all, we should all brandish guns).

It won’t matter if your mommy can’t afford health care or if your daddy won’t step up to the plate to support you. It won’t matter if Mommy gets pregnant again and her doctor says the pregnancy will kill her — bye, bye, Mommy!

Pay no mind if toxins from Texas refineries cause cancer in the Louisianans next door, or if particulates from coal-powered plants in Kentucky get inhaled by us Tarheels — our Supreme leaders think that pollutants understand state boundaries. And please, little fetus, don’t complain if the companies that hire your parents treat them like dirt: Remember, corporations are people, too, according to our Supreme leaders, and we wouldn’t want to hurt their feelings by asking to be treated like full human beings.

Have no fear, little fetus, the new American Taliban will protect you ... so long as you stay in the womb.

Lisa Lofland Gould

Winston-Salem

More drilling

The economy is in the pits — here and everywhere around the world. We need to elect more Republicans in November!

They won’t change anything, they don’t know how, but they’ll keep drilling for oil so we can stay addicted and have another price hike for their oil-industry buddies in a few more years. In the meantime, we can all pretend we did something.

Stephen Daugherty

Winston-Salem

Too late?

One million dollars? A 40-foot dandelion? Dandelion bouquets on the Church Street bridge (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2)?

I’ve never seen a dandelion bouquet or even a bunch of dandelions — they have short stems until they go to seed. With inflation at 8.6%, the cost could be $1,086,000 by the time of installation.

Is Winston-Salem going to look classy, cutesy, stupid or tacky? My preference would be something classy if something is actually necessary. Is it too late to reconsider this? Anything better we can spend our money on?

Jean McClure Greene

Winston-Salem