The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

It is so depressing and demoralizing to read that Tom Patterson’s May 22 column, “Looking back: Three decades of visual art around Winston-Salem,” is his last. Tom is an institution in this town. I’ve been reading his columns for decades. And now, amidst all the other cuts, the one ingredient in our local newspaper that best defines us as “the City of Arts and Innovation” is gone and the Journal is one step closer to being generic.

I appreciate the good, local reporting that you do. We need it. And I appreciate that times are tough. But someone had better tell Lee Enterprises that with every cut, they are destroying what makes this paper worth reading and we loyal readers are not going to take much more of it.

Gary Arnoff

Winston-Salem

Really?

I thoroughly enjoy all the columns by guest columnist Randall Jones. However, the one on May 20 (“Unwanted children and consequences”) left me scratching my head.

Does Jones really, really believe in the connection between abortion and the crime rate? Is our current high crime rate the result of too few abortions?

At any rate, you keep writing and I’ll keep reading and enjoying.

Romaine Poindexter

Kernersville

November wipeout

NBC’s Chuck Todd on the May 15 “Meet the Press” gave the latest disappointing poll numbers that will lead to a November election disaster for the Democrats: 75% of Americans say the country is on the wrong track. An astounding 56% disapprove of President Biden’s job performance. There are many reasons for this, of course, starting with Biden shutting down the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office. Now gas is averaging $5 per gallon around the country.

Another reason is the administration doesn’t care about securing our southern border, as evidenced by over 1.7 million border encounters in fiscal year 2021 and 1.3 million so far in 2022. This, compared to only 458,000 in 2020 (all U.S. Customs and Border Protection numbers). All Americans have felt the effects of Biden and the Democrats’ unwise spending that has led to our enormous jump to more than 8% inflation. The administration tried to place a “Mary Poppins-like” character, Nina Jankowicz, as its new head of the Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board, then quickly reversed course when polling turned on it.

During a House subcommittee meeting, an abortion activist, Aimee Arrambide, twice testified that a man can get pregnant and have an abortion. She also answered the question of what a woman was by saying, “I believe everyone can identify for themselves.” That, folks, is why Americans say the country is on the wrong track.

To quote U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, “Under Joe Biden, America is woke and broke!”

John Nelms

Advance

Not alone

According to the writer of the May 15 letter “Drastic measures,” he knows a lot of Democrats and independents who are going to vote for the GOP in November because they don’t like the economic circumstances that have befallen us under President Biden. He compares these circumstances to “an honest appraisal” of the “positive effect for all Americans” under former President Trump.

That, to me, is typical GOP denial of reality. Biden didn’t destroy the supply chain and his policies didn’t create worldwide inflation.

But just assuming the letter writer is correct in his analysis; essentially he’s saying that Americans care more about money than morality. They’ll accept corrupt leadership if it means they’ll do better financially. That doesn’t sound to me like what “a Christian nation” would do.

This Democrat would rather have a man of conscience leading the country, even if it means financial challenges, than a divisive, cruel, corrupt racist like Trump. I don’t think I’m alone.

I also doubt I’m alone in noting the continued separation between Republicans and the teachings of Christ.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem