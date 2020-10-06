The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Devastating
"The Red death had long devastated the country." So begins the classic "The Masque of the Red Death," an aproPOE tale relevant on many levels this October. After hundreds of thousands of his subjects had succumbed, Prince Prospero, a narcissistic and unempathetic tyrant, summoned 1,000 sycophantic followers to retire with him to “the deep seclusion” of his garish, heavily fortified towered abbey in an attempt to “bid defiance to the contagion.” Those left outside without personal protection could take care of themselves.
To keep his rabid base distracted and free from worry of the reality outside, the prince provided lavish entertainments, culminating at the end of five or six months with the title's masquerade. All manner of costumings and behaviors were encouraged and condoned. The festivities' revelries abruptly halt when the symbolic figure of the Red Death in corpse-like costume appears.
In electing to prevent infection with an alternative reality, the prince has created a super-spreader environment in which “died each in the despairing posture of his fall.” Life definitely imitates art.
Michael C. Rewald
Winston-Salem
'Confession'
Re: Democratic senatorial nominee Cal Cunningham's “confession” (“N.C. Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis,” Oct. 4): shades of John Edwards. Tsk, tsk.
James Eller
Winston-Salem
Keeping up
Please help me, I'm having a hard time keeping up.
Is coronavirus still a hoax? Did the president get it or was that just another lie? If I throw away my mask and resume my life, am I at risk? Is it fear that kills people or is it the virus? What about the 210,000 Americans who died — did they die of fear or of the virus? Will the virus know if I'm afraid of it?
It's just difficult to understand what's coming from this president.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
Sharing the benefits
From time to time, I am amazed by the lack of thought expressed by some of the writers to this forum.
In the Oct. 2 letter “Greed vs. patriotism,” a writer suggested that some of President Trump's supporters support him because he “lowered their federal income taxes and reduced the amount of their taxable estates.” He suggested that they should be willing to pay their "fair share,” give back to the country!
He offers a prayer for “patriotism and love of country” rather than greed and how much money they can keep.
Did he and his Democratic friends not share in the benefits of reduced taxes and estate values?
Did all of them refuse the cash benefits of lower taxes and send their gain back to the Treasury?
Of course not! But he suggests that Trump supporters are the ones guilty of “greed.” “Patriotism” apparently means keeping the money but not enjoying it! And who determines the “fair share” that he suggests Trump's supporters should pay back? Apparently he knows but did not share at this time. Maybe later!
J. Frank Joiner
Winston-Salem
Stop being afraid
I will believe the president and stop being afraid of COVID-19 just as soon as I have the same access to a helicopter, world-class doctors, experimental drug regimen and round-the-clock care that he has.
Look, I’m sorry, but for this guy to see Herman Cain die, then get sick with the same disease, which has also killed more than 210,000 Americans, then tell us that we should take the same stupid risks he takes, says that he must think we’re all fools.
Is he right?
Edward Colvin
Winston-Salem
What ‘fair share’?
Presidential candidate Joe Biden uses the term “their fair share” as do others. The suggestion is that others should pay more taxes. But never is it explained how the “fair share” should be calculated nor is an exact definition offered except “more.” And it is always “others.” Often increased taxes on corporate profits is a suggestion.
Another explanation omitted is that retirement plans, such as IRAs, 401(k), N.C. State Employees Retirement Systems, annuities offered by insurance companies, all depend upon investment in (hopefully) profitable corporations to supply money for those plans and annuities. Additional taxes on corporate profits will reduce payouts to the above plans. And will reduce payments to the beneficiaries of those plans.
“Fair share” is a play on class envy — a form of jealousy. Even some employees are jealous of the profits of their employers. It could be suggested that those people should seek to work for an employer who makes losses. Let us know how that works out.
Corporations and people who have some available money are the ones who create jobs. Their investments benefit all of us. Increased taxes are definitely not the way to create more jobs.
Michael Dixon
East Bend
Trump's medical care
While every American should hope that President Trump makes a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19, the following needs to be noted:
- He is receiving the best health care possible and that is as it should be.
- He is benefiting from expensive medical care paid for by U.S. taxpayers — something he has rarely been.
- He wants to eliminate medical coverage for millions by ending the Affordable Care Act.
- He has minimized the seriousness of the pandemic.
- He has spread lies and half-truths that have weakened our nation’s response to the pandemic.
- He has undercut science and health care experts.
- He has mocked those wearing masks.
- He has put his staff, supporters and others at risk through reckless exposure at large events.
- He has falsely said that the pandemic is nearly behind us.
Words and actions have consequences.
Trump’s words and actions show that he does not deserve to hold the highest office in the land.
Michael P. Turner
Winston-Salem
Agenda
The conservative defense of President Trump is that his character may be lacking, but he’s just the kind of dirty fighter they needed to move their agenda.
I think that if it takes an adulterous, tax-cheating (allegedly), greedy, racist, serial liar to move your agenda, you may need to rethink the worthiness of your agenda.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
