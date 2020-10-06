The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

He offers a prayer for “patriotism and love of country” rather than greed and how much money they can keep.

Did he and his Democratic friends not share in the benefits of reduced taxes and estate values?

Did all of them refuse the cash benefits of lower taxes and send their gain back to the Treasury?

Of course not! But he suggests that Trump supporters are the ones guilty of “greed.” “Patriotism” apparently means keeping the money but not enjoying it! And who determines the “fair share” that he suggests Trump's supporters should pay back? Apparently he knows but did not share at this time. Maybe later!

J. Frank Joiner

Winston-Salem

Stop being afraid

I will believe the president and stop being afraid of COVID-19 just as soon as I have the same access to a helicopter, world-class doctors, experimental drug regimen and round-the-clock care that he has.