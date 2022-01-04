The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

It excited me to hear Nelson say that because I had just been thinking that very morning that the Webb telescope will give us more evidence that the universe was created by a God as described in the Bible.

For example, Webb may more precisely date the birth of the first stars, the “cosmic dawn.” This would help confirm the current model of the cosmic creation event, which falls right in line with Genesis 1:1 and other passages.

In other words, the universe the telescope will see matches the description of one flashed into existence by an agent who is beyond space and time.

Of course, this evidence is not a slam dunk. It never is. There will always be room (by design, I believe) for deniability. But to those who are open, modern astronomy shows us ways the heavens speak about God that the poet could not imagine.

So, go Webb!

David Shuford

Winston-Salem

