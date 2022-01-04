The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

My New Year’s wish
My New Year’s resolution is a wish. A wish can come true, but this wish is very unlikely to ever come true. Anyway, here it is.
I wish that both major political parties were completely dissolved and everyone (every citizen of the U.S.) became an independent. No more right or left, no more filibuster and no more partisanship. Representatives would only be responsible to the people who elected them without fear of retribution from party leaders.
They also would be forced to do the will of the people from each state rather than the will of a party. Wasn’t that the original intention in 1787?
Oh well; it’s just a wish.
David Hicks
Mount Airy
Go, Webb
Like the Journal (“From N.C. through the depths of space”, Dec. 28), I was glad to see the James Webb Space Telescope finally get off the ground.
But it’s worth noting NASA Administrator Bill Nelson’s post-launch remarks. He said it was significant that the many delays in the telescope’s development resulted in a launch on Christmas Day. He observed that there was a shepherd, millennia ago, who gazed at the stars. The shepherd became a poet, and the poet penned the words, “The heavens declare the glory of God, the firmament shows his handiwork” (Psalm 19).
It excited me to hear Nelson say that because I had just been thinking that very morning that the Webb telescope will give us more evidence that the universe was created by a God as described in the Bible.
For example, Webb may more precisely date the birth of the first stars, the “cosmic dawn.” This would help confirm the current model of the cosmic creation event, which falls right in line with Genesis 1:1 and other passages.
In other words, the universe the telescope will see matches the description of one flashed into existence by an agent who is beyond space and time.
Of course, this evidence is not a slam dunk. It never is. There will always be room (by design, I believe) for deniability. But to those who are open, modern astronomy shows us ways the heavens speak about God that the poet could not imagine.
So, go Webb!
David Shuford
Winston-Salem
My discontent
I have been troubled over the past two years by all of the hate and lack of consideration that I see out in our society and world. Who cannot be worried about a nation with a stockpile of more than 400 million weapons with which citizens have turned our schools, shopping malls and even churches into war zones, attacked our democracy exactly one year ago and are hoping to spark another bloody civil war? Who cannot be worried about politicians who are more concerned about their reelections and the special interests funding them than in dealing with issues such as climate change, poverty and social injustice? And who cannot be worried about the national security challenges posed by China and Russia and the build-up and spread of nuclear weapons that can destroy our planet in a heartbeat?
As one who tries to be a follower of Christ, I am disheartened by those who say they are Christians and seem to have forgotten Jesus’ teachings about love, compassion and concern for others, especially for the poor and those who are struggling with the loss of their loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods (many through the effects of the pandemic and climate change).
I stopped going to church years ago, not because I had lost faith, but because I no longer believe in institutional Christianity as a positive force in helping humans to make the world a better and more peaceful place.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
I agree
I agree with the writer of the Jan. 2 letter “The story.” The story is that President Biden replied to his unexpected Christmas Day critic with, “Let’s go Brandon, I agree.” The story is that we now have a president who isn’t consumed by social media or a childish fixation on striking back against every perceived slight, no matter how small. The story is that after four years of chaos, we now have a leader who is compassionate, mature and positive.
Tracy White
Winston-Salem