The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Imposing rules

My 5-year-old has to play soccer wearing a mask while parents stand on the sidelines unmasked. It snowed on Sunday night and on Tuesday, preschool decided to cancel school the rest of the week “out of an abundance of caution.” By Wednesday, the roads were clear but it didn’t matter, school was already canceled all week. My son’s morning camp gets canceled after the slightest dusting of snow yet adult exercise classes held in the same facility are “operating as normal.”

My 7-year-old has to eat lunch behind a plexiglass divider while adults all over the country are packing into restaurants to enjoy time with friends (no plexiglass needed).

Recently, I have noticed a glaring hypocrisy by society to target those who have no voice, children, veiled under the infuriating tagline “out of an abundance of caution.” And while I have no doubt it started out as truly wanting to protect those too young to protect themselves, I now find it’s being used as an excuse to get out of things that are inconvenient, or to impose rules on those too young to express discontentment.