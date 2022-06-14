The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Blood money

If you are appalled by gun violence and the mass murder of innocent children and adults yet you don’t know where your 401(k) and stocks are invested, then you may be reaping blood money from gun manufacturers or other weapons-related companies.

If this very real possibility makes you uncomfortable yet you turn your head because change may negatively affect your bottom line, then please stop pretending you care.

It takes research, effort and desire to divest blood money from a financial portfolio.

Are you willing? Please. Show us you are willing.

Lynn Byrd

Winston-Salem

Lacking clairvoyance

Rep. Virginia Foxx recently stated, “We would all do well to remember that the Second Amendment was intended to empower individuals and avert undue interference — otherwise known as ‘infringement’ — from the federal government. Unfortunately, over time, this simple principle has been distorted and severely misconstrued by Washington bureaucrats to advance their ideological agendas suit.”

The United States’ Founding Fathers anticipated potential tyranny exerted by a national standing army. Thus, the Second Amendment, penned by James Madison, guaranteed the “right of the people to keep and bear arms” in the context of a “well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state.”

Several of the same statesmen who drafted the U.S. Constitution had previously penned the Declaration of Independence, asserting “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The subsequent Preamble to the Constitution promised to “insure domestic Tranquility” and “promote the General Welfare.”

The Founding Fathers knew only the single-fire muzzle-loading musket. These statesmen could not have predicted later extraordinary advances in firearms technology, and future misinterpretations of their Second Amendment as suggested by Foxx. Had they had clairvoyance of the thousands of future innocent American citizens who would lose their lives, liberty and pursuit of happiness at the hands of “legal” gun owners, compromising domestic tranquility and the general welfare, what corrective actions might these creative statesmen have considered?

Stephen A. Beese

Winston-Salem

Biblical twins

Our two major political parties remind me of those biblical twins, Esau and Jacob.

The Democratic Party is Jacob, forever wrestling with angels, continually ending up with a dislocated hip. The Republican Party is Esau, apparently forever destined to sell its birthright for a mess of pottage.

Dennis Thompson

Pilot Mountain

Talk about gas prices

OK, Republicans, let’s talk about the price of gas.

Let’s talk about how no president, not even former President Trump, can control the price of gas. We’d likely be in the same situation today if Trump were in office, though I’m sure he’d place the blame somewhere else.

Let’s talk about how expanding the Keystone Pipeline would increase global oil production by less than 1%, according to Gregory Nemet, professor of public affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Wisconsin Energy Institute. Oil is a global market, and Keystone “would have no impact,” Nemet says.

Let’s talk about record profits for oil companies — Exxon Mobil made $23 billion in profit for 2021; Chevron made $15.6 billion; BP reported $12.85 billion; and Shell, $19.29 billion. The major oil companies have announced surging profits totaling more than $40 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Each of these companies could give $1 million to every American and it would barely make a dent in their profits. They could easily lower the price of gas by a dollar or two and still rake it in.

Oil is an increasingly scarce commodity — as we’ve known for a few decades now. The only real solution is to transfer to renewable energy.

There. Are we done? Can we get back to saving democracy now?

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem