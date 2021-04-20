The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Epidemic of gun violence
As the Journal noted in “US has been hit by several mass shootings in 2021” (April 17), our country is experiencing an epidemic of gun violence that has been growing steadily for many years. The nonprofit and nonpartisan Gun Violence Archive has reported 148 mass shootings and 12,515 deaths from guns alone so far this year. More than half of these deaths were from suicides.
Americans are reluctant to admit that violence is deeply ingrained in our society. We are fed a steady diet of it every day in highly rated movies and TV shows and in the popular video games that our children play. In an increasing number of homes behind closed doors, the dirty, terrible secret of abused spouses and children is hidden from neighbors and relatives. And those in despair take a gun to their heads to escape their demons.
Many Americans love their guns and wrap themselves up in the Constitution to protect their Second Amendment rights in their obsessive fear of “big” government and anyone they don’t know. To make matters worse, the National Rifle Association (NRA) stokes these fears. As a result, anyone, even the deranged, can easily buy weapons of mass destruction that should be restricted to the military and the police in all states of the Union.
Speak up, be heard and support sensible gun control bills that are languishing in Congress if you want to end this violence.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
Originalist interpretation
Many Americans, including members of the NRA, support “common sense” gun restriction measures such as registration. But the majority of Republican members of Congress and conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court oppose most restrictions, including registration. With respect to the Second Amendment and the rest of the Constitution, many on the right refer to themselves as Scalia-like originalists. An originalist is a person who believes that the Constitution must be interpreted by its meaning at the time of its ratification. Any other interpretation requires some significant “dancing” around the text of the Second Amendment.
Specially, the text as written clearly refers to the right to bear arms by “a well-regulated militia.” The second Militia Act of 1792 defines a militia member as any “free able-bodied white male citizen between the ages of 18 and 45.” Since the Second Amendment applies to only militias, and the act is still in effect, non-whites, females, non-citizens or anyone younger than 18 or over 45 cannot today bear arms (own guns) using an originalist interpretation.
For some reason, many gun owners have managed to not see the words “well-regulated.” I’d bet that most opponents to any regulation could not recite the first four words of the Second Amendment.
Gun-owning members of Congress who are female and/or over 45 must give up their gun(s). Otherwise, they must agree that they are applying a very twisted interpretation to the Second Amendment.
Carl Wilcox
Winston-Salem
Finally
I’m so glad that we finally have a president who will stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
Immigrants are essential
Immigrants have played a critical role throughout the pandemic in our community. Across the country, nearly 23 million immigrants have been putting their lives on the line in essential roles that keep our children and families healthy, and keep our child care, health care system, long-term care, food-supply chain and our economy running.
With mothers stepping out of the labor force at a higher rate than fathers, it’s clear that to support their return to the workforce we must invest in child care, elder care and the whole care infrastructure. Providing immigrant essential workers, Dreamers and TPS holders a pathway to citizenship in the upcoming economic recovery package is an important step toward rebuilding our nation’s economy and, especially, our care infrastructure. This improved care infrastructure will create good jobs, boost economic recovery and provide security for millions of American families and caregivers.