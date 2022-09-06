The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

A higher standard

I don’t think there can be any debate about the humanity of a baby in the womb. This little human being has unique DNA, a gender and is independent of the mother except for a tube providing nourishment.

Nearly unrestricted abortion grew only out of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973 that even the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called problematic. Now the states will once again be the authority on matters of abortion. But civil authority to guide our decisions can be fickle, because laws can change.

There must be a higher, more reliable authority to guide our decisions. It is moral authority, based on God’s authority. Actually, many of our laws are based on this morality, including the one that says it’s a crime to take the life of another person.

The ancient Romans placed rejected newborn babies on the rocks to die. My hope and prayer is that Americans will aspire to a higher standard.

Mike Mills

Clemmons

Too late

In her Aug. 30 letter, “Keep nine,” the writer urges readers to support a proposed constitutional amendment that would permanently limit the Supreme Court to nine justices. She states: “For more than 150 years, the Supreme Court has been made up of nine justices … appointed by the president, who is in office at the time of a vacancy and are confirmed by the Senate.” She is concerned that the political party currently in power is going to increase the number of justices and “pack” the court in favor of their agenda.

She fails to mention that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to schedule a hearing for Merrick Garland in 2016 when he was nominated by then-President Barack Obama, breaking the long precedent of this presidential power. She also fails to mention that the Republican Party has already succeeded in “packing” the Supreme Court over the past 20 years — four of the justices appointed by presidents who had not won the majority of the popular vote — and that the Supreme Court is currently more politicized and partisan than it has ever been in history.

So when she asserts that “it is imperative that this amendment be adopted” in order to preserve our constitutional republic, there’s just one response I can make: That horse is already out of the barn.

Terry Wooding

Winston-Salem

Market guardrails

I enjoyed the recent movie “Elvis.” Seeing how Col. Tom Parker took advantage of Elvis Presley maddened me. Like Elvis, we want to think we can trust those who lead us, but we mustn’t be blind to deceit.

Republican leadership wants us to think our government is evil and that the free market will cure everything. Maybe for the wealthy, but not for all of us “Elvises,” whose talent and potential are what drive our economy. A free market needs guide rails, incentives and rules designed to serve the general welfare.

Our free market gave us an unlimited supply of guns and 22 times more gun homicides per capita than the EU average. Our health care cost per capita is twice the European average. We enjoy free speech, but endure extremist broadcasters like Tucker Carlson, who make millions by misleading us and fostering anger. Our CEOs make 350 times what workers make on average. The market highly values professional athletes, but not teachers. We spent $14 billion on the federal election, more than the GDP of some countries, yet voter turnout was low. We need election system reform, but not the voter suppression Republicans propose; the 2020 election was not rigged.

Government should pass laws that advance our well-being, the results monitored and adjusted over time, financially supported through a fair system of taxation that is well enforced, toward a balanced budget. While I believe in capitalism, it needs government guidance to serve us well. Our Democratic Party leadership understands this.

Len Preslar

Winston-Salem