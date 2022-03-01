The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Donations
I was just thinking. They are giving guns to citizens on the streets of Ukraine to defend themselves. Our police departments are able to get a lot of guns off our streets with the “gun buyback” programs.
Rather than destroy those guns, perhaps we could have them checked over by a gunsmith (to make sure they are in good working condition) and donate them to the citizens of Ukraine. I am sure any amount would help them and be appreciated.
Jaye McClure
Pfafftown
Not there yet
We were not “energy independent” when Donald Trump was president. This is another of his many, many lies that were accepted unquestionably by his gullible followers and emphasized by politicians eager to ride his coattails.
In January 2020, economist Edward Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, burst the Trump balloon: “We are not energy independent. We consume roughly 20 million barrels of crude oil each day. We only produce about 12.5 million barrels of crude oil each day.”
In 2019, Politifact wrote: “In the first five months of 2019, the United States used more energy than it produced. Specifically, the country produced 41.5 quadrillion British thermal units of energy, but consumed 42.1 quadrillion BTUs, according to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration.
“Some individual months have seen the United States achieve ‘energy independence,’ in the sense of producing more energy than Americans consumed. Two months in fall 2018 it did so, and the United States produced more than it consumed in April and May of this year.”
In 2022, are we going to consume more or less?
Oil is not an infinite resource and will eventually run out. The only way our country will ever be permanently energy independent is when we get the vast bulk of it from renewable sources like wind and solar — energy sources that Putin cannot disrupt and Trump’s conservative allies keep undermining.
Ry Andrews
Winston-Salem
My opinion
I think if former President Trump was in office like he should have been, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have dared invade Ukraine.
That’s my opinion and I’m entitled to it.
Jerry Broderson
Winston-Salem
Putin’s aggression
As we watch with disbelief the reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of a sovereign democratic nation and see the senseless destruction and the murder, injury and displacement of countless innocent Ukrainians, we should be reminded of another European madman who attacked his neighbors without provocation 83 years ago.
I understand the debate about the level of American involvement in ending this crisis. I do not understand how any American, especially those who claim to be Christians, would join the chorus that is singing the praises of Putin’s military aggression.
We should be disturbed to hear former President Trump call Putin’s invasion “genius,” or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo restate his “enormous respect” for Putin or head cheerleader Tucker Carlson rally his fans to cheer for Russia. If we truly believe that all people are entitled to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” how can any American justify the unlawful invasion of Ukraine by the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler?
Gary Meeks
Boonville
No sympathy
I find it hard to muster up any sympathy for Gabrielle Kirven (“’Outrageous eviction,’” Feb. 27).
For her children, yes, because they are victims of circumstances from somebody else’s choices.
But for Kirven, who states “It’s expensive and exhausting,” I have a suggestion: go to your local pharmacy and find something to aid with family planning. I am tired of hearing stories about people who create their own problems without taking any responsibility.