The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Donations

I was just thinking. They are giving guns to citizens on the streets of Ukraine to defend themselves. Our police departments are able to get a lot of guns off our streets with the “gun buyback” programs.

Rather than destroy those guns, perhaps we could have them checked over by a gunsmith (to make sure they are in good working condition) and donate them to the citizens of Ukraine. I am sure any amount would help them and be appreciated.

Jaye McClure

Pfafftown

Not there yet

We were not “energy independent” when Donald Trump was president. This is another of his many, many lies that were accepted unquestionably by his gullible followers and emphasized by politicians eager to ride his coattails.

In January 2020, economist Edward Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, burst the Trump balloon: “We are not energy independent. We consume roughly 20 million barrels of crude oil each day. We only produce about 12.5 million barrels of crude oil each day.”