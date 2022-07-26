The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Why pain?

The writer of the July 22 letter “A feeling of pain” explains that we should expect 9 million more illegal immigrants in the U.S. by the time President Biden’s term is over. Then he asks, “Had enough pain yet?”

I’m left to wonder: Why would illegal immigrants cause me pain? Every single one is a customer who will buy U.S. goods and boost our economy. With full employment, none of them are taking jobs that Americans want — they wind up taking the jobs Americans don’t want. And those who receive paychecks will pay into Social Security and other benefits while receiving none. By percentage, more of them want to avoid the law and stay out of trouble than natural-born Americans. Why would any of that cause me pain?

This isn’t to say that I think we should just ignore them. We should definitely create a better path to citizenship or at least supply green cards for workers.

But why should a law-abiding, hard-working family people cause me pain? And what kind of mentality is required to be so sure they would that one could just make the assertion without making a case?

Mack Ferguson

Winston-Salem

Importance of sex-ed

The uproar about abortion seems tantamount to posting a stop sign at an intersection following countless fatalities. The paranoia remains that administrators and certain parents blockade a commonsense sex-ed curriculum in middle and high schools, thinking wrongly that factual knowledge sanctions sexual activity. It is baloney that such sensible knowledge would cause a “domino effect.” Actually, the reverse might occur, promoting prudence.

The CDC suggests we teach:

Benefits of being sexually abstinent.

How to access valid and reliable health information, products and services related to HIV, other sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy.

Communication and negotiation skills related to eliminating or reducing risk for HIV, other STDs and pregnancy.

Influences of family, peers, media, technology and other factors on sexual risk behavior.

Goal-setting and decision-making skills related to eliminating or reducing risks.

Influencing and supporting others to avoid or reduce sexual risk behaviors.

Creating and sustaining healthy and respectful relationships.

Importance of limiting the number of sexual partners.

Preventive care that is necessary to maintain reproductive and sexual health.

How HIV and other STDs are transmitted. Health consequences of HIV, other STDs and pregnancy.

Importance of using a condom at the same time as another form of contraception to prevent both STDs and pregnancy. Effectiveness of condoms, how to obtain condoms and how to correctly use a condom.

It is essential to include violence against girls and identify safety and reporting measures for them. Teach the facts and let teens responsibly decide. They will decide.

Peter Venable

Winston-Salem

Good news

I was pleased with the July 19 story “New ward boundaries reveal growing diversity,” because, with the new ward boundaries, “no racial or ethnic group holds a majority.” Despite what the bigoted Tucker Carlson is peddling on Fox, diversity is a wonderful thing. I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel much of the world and I’ve always thrilled at discovering new peoples and cultures and learning about their histories and cuisines. Winston-Salem is enriched by its growing diversity, just as my life has been enriched.

There are other types of diversity to value as well as racial and ethnic diversity. Living next to a gay person or couple will not hurt you, nor will living next to a biracial couple, or a transgender person or bisexual person. (But an AR-15 with hollow-point bullets will kill you.)

We should embrace the increasing diversity in our community as a positive.

Kenneth R. Ostberg

Winston-Salem