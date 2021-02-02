The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Indisputable

The Wild West

It has come to this: Our elected representatives are afraid of each other. Democrats are afraid of Republicans who refuse to check their guns at the door. Republicans are afraid of former President Trump or of his supporters. They fear for their lives or for their families if they dare to take a stand or they are afraid they will lose their cushy jobs and benefits. There are no principles any more, unless you count the principles of power. We are back to the Wild West.