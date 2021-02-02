The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Indisputable
In our complex and ever-changing world I am convinced of two indispensable truths.
1. The feds should turn the Postal Service over to Ace Hardware.
2. Chick-fil-A should operate all COVID vaccine centers.
David Solomon
Winston-Salem
The Wild West
It has come to this: Our elected representatives are afraid of each other. Democrats are afraid of Republicans who refuse to check their guns at the door. Republicans are afraid of former President Trump or of his supporters. They fear for their lives or for their families if they dare to take a stand or they are afraid they will lose their cushy jobs and benefits. There are no principles any more, unless you count the principles of power. We are back to the Wild West.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, read the social media conversations. The past four years have exposed our lesser selves. Ugliness, cruelty, vindictiveness, distortion of facts — we give anything and everything permission to slither out of our private dark side. No one can see these murky regions because we don’t say things face to face; we make these comments into the ether.
Take one look at Facebook comments and Twitter tweets. These are our neighbors, our friends, our acquaintances, sometimes even ourselves. Are we ever ashamed after we write these things or are we too far gone to feel guilt? We can blame the internet for this cloak of anonymity; we can blame the leaders of our society for unleashing us. But what we can control is ourselves, our individual and very personal selves.
We are the ones who can stop vomiting this negativity. Is our country worth it or are we too far gone?
Dell James
Winston-Salem
About moving on ...
So let me see if I’ve got this right: Republicans believe that if I put a gang together, attempt to rob a bank, kick the doors in, shoot a guard, rough up the customers and destroy the interior but don’t get any money, I shouldn’t be charged with a crime? My robbery attempt was unsuccessful so, forget about it, let’s just move on?
Is this it? Is this the Republican Party today?
Richard Woodward
Kernersville
A solid choice
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education made a solid choice in the appointment of Alex Bohannon (“Alex Bohannon is eager to ‘contribute to public education,’ ” Jan. 31). His former teachers, whom I worked alongside for many years, speak highly of him, and he is supported by educators from across the county.
I'm excited to see what he will bring to the board and the work he will do for this county's children.
Amaris Carr
Winston Salem
Remain in office
Most Republican legislators are refusing to hold former President Trump accountable for his actions in the Jan. 6 insurrection, even those who initially admitted he played a large role in it. These legislators are afraid of alienating Trump’s supporters. Many of these supporters are the same people who are disappointed that Trump didn’t declare martial law, arrest his political rivals and execute them in the streets.
In the meantime, the Republicans are censuring Rep. Liz Cheney for defending democracy and granting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has called for violence against Democrats, committee posts.
The only thing Republican legislators seem to care about is remaining in office where they can continue to line their pockets. And it’s OK to abolish democracy if helps them continue to push their agenda to benefit primarily rich, white, Christian males. Interestingly, those demographics also describe the majority of senators.
Amy Anderson
Winston-Salem
Public thanks
Just a public letter of thanks to Union Baptist Church for providing its facilities and resources to do COVID-19 testing. The church's commitment to this community and its health and safety do not go unrecognized.
I know the challenges that come from volunteering the services of its building and its people! To everyone involved in the process there, from the Starmed family to the traffic directors and all who are unseen, you have made a difference in the lives of many in this community. Again, thank you!
Guy Arcuri
Winston-Salem