The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Hypocrisy
For months, Republicans cried “Cancel culture! Cancel culture! Cancel culture!” because privately owned social media companies refused to broadcast their racism, sexism and lies. “You’re violating our First Amendment rights!” they screamed.
Now, they’re outlawing — actually making illegal — any discussion of race in public schools that doesn’t fit into their narrow worldview. That is actual, literal censorship, and it’s unconstitutional.
If you don’t see the obvious hypocrisy there, you’re beyond help.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
Beyond partisanship
As I write, it’s Tuesday morning, and I’m watching the Capitol Police officers arrive in the U.S. House chambers to give their firsthand accounts of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. They’re being welcomed by all the committee members, who are obviously appreciative of their service.
That’s how you “back the blue.”
Then, with them, I watched the video of the attack.
Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said the House floor was not breached and that the supporters of former President Trump who stormed the Capitol behaved “in an orderly fashion.” That’s a vile lie.
The committee is composed mostly of Democrats, we know, but also Republicans Rep. Liz Cheney or Rep. Adam Kitzinger. I don’t agree with their politics, but I sure respect their patriotism and their willingness to hear unpleasant truths.
Why isn’t Rep. Virginia Foxx there with them? Why isn’t Rep. Ted Budd? They could have volunteered to serve.
This is far beyond partisan politics. The Republican Party’s reaction to the insurrection is shameful.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
The wrong direction
I agree with Dr. Anthony Fauci that the U.S. is moving in the “wrong direction” (“Fauci: US moving in ‘wrong direction,’” July 26), but not for the same reasons.
President Joe Biden appears senile to me. I keep reading that other people are controlling him behind the scenes.
Nobody ever thought that about President Trump. He was his own man.
Restaurants continue to close despite COVID-19 vaccinations going up. I can’t go out for breakfast anymore. Nobody wants to work; they’d rather sit at home and collect a check.
That’s probably for the best. With inflation, my regular breakfast would probably cost a fortune.
And what’s going on at the southern border? Does anybody even know? As of June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has arrested or turned back more than a million people trying to cross into the U.S. I think that’s a record.
None of this represents the direction in which a proud country should be moving.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
More predictions
I would like to respond to the July 20 letter “Predictions” with a few of my own.
I predict the Republican Party will continue its agenda of gaining power by passing restrictive legislation specifically targeted to limit the ability of minority voters to exercise their right to vote.
I predict that Republicans will destroy our democracy by taking over the leadership of our nation and installing an autocratic government.
I predict that Republicans will continue to heap praise on those who refuse to mask or get vaccinated against COVID-19, so that the virus mutates over and over again, killing hundreds of thousands more Americans.
I predict we will run out of money for Social Security and other programs because Republicans refuse to raise taxes, or even to enforce the existing tax laws for their wealthy supporters.
I predict that Republicans will continue to deny climate-change science, resulting in more frequent severe weather events that cause unnecessary death and suffering and endanger our national security.
I pray our nation will turn back to working together to provide liberty and justice for all Americans, thereby saving our democracy.
Terry Wooding
Winston-Salem
Leave Tanglewood as is
I read with dismay about the proposed Tanglewood events center, especially because one of the events imagined would be annual gun shows (“Tanglewood even center on hold,” July 23). We already have gun shows at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, and I have personally witnessed people loading up huge cartloads of guns and ammunition there.
Considering the number of shootings locally, do we really need to have more gun shows? Wouldn’t it be better to leave Tanglewood as it is with opportunities for hiking, bicycle riding, outdoor holiday events, equestrian facilities, garden and family outdoor activities?
Liz Wilson
Winston-Salem