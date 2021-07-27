The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

And what’s going on at the southern border? Does anybody even know? As of June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has arrested or turned back more than a million people trying to cross into the U.S. I think that’s a record.

None of this represents the direction in which a proud country should be moving.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

More predictions

I would like to respond to the July 20 letter “Predictions” with a few of my own.

I predict the Republican Party will continue its agenda of gaining power by passing restrictive legislation specifically targeted to limit the ability of minority voters to exercise their right to vote.

I predict that Republicans will destroy our democracy by taking over the leadership of our nation and installing an autocratic government.

I predict that Republicans will continue to heap praise on those who refuse to mask or get vaccinated against COVID-19, so that the virus mutates over and over again, killing hundreds of thousands more Americans.