The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Allow me to respond to the Oct. 18 letter, “Read the First Amendment.” The writer questions America's Christian heritage and God's justice.
To deny America's Christian heritage and assert that the Founders were deists (merely acknowledging God) or atheists seems to be a current ideology, perhaps based on commentaries. Actor and activist Chuck Norris, offering good objections, once wrote that: (1) during the Jefferson and Madison administrations, church services were held at the Capitol (per Library of Congress); (2) in 1757, Benjamin Franklin wrote to Europe, “Atheism is unknown there (America)”; (3) beginning in 1789, Congress has opened with prayer; and (4) the phrase “separation of church and state” came in 1802 from Thomas Jefferson, asserting that no denomination hold a monopoly in government.
With our limitations, are we qualified to critique a holy, infinite God, of whom Moses and Jeremiah revealed God’s practices of loving kindness, judgment and righteousness with mankind? As populations migrated over generations, the original teaching/concept of God was corrupted by some. False gods and practices arose, including using children as burnt offerings. God used the Jewish nation to present his righteous demands, reveal his salvation and enact judgment.
God's retribution shows the seriousness of sin. The Jewish Messiah/Christ and the Bible show God's plan of salvation. Jewish law specified sacrifice as substitute payment for broken moral law.
Christ was the ultimate sacrifice who paid the penalty and allowed forgiveness/pardon. For that purpose, God did ordain that Christ (with accord) suffer and die.
James Daniels
Winston-Salem
Current representatives in Raleigh have steadfastly refused to listen to the people of North Carolina on health care. In fact, Senate leader Phil Berger was quoted in January as saying, “My Republican colleagues have not raised Medicaid expansion to me.”
A Journal poll released in September found about 3 in 4 North Carolinians support closing the health care gap. Half of the survey participants came from Republican Senate districts including that of District 31, represented by Sen. Joyce Krawiec. My question is if the majority of North Carolinians want Medicaid expansion, why aren’t our representatives taking this to Berger? Who are these politicians working for if not for the people of North Carolina? Have they been influenced by the corporate money they have taken for their campaigns?
It is time to vote for representatives who listen to the people — representatives with the stubborn determination to find solutions for our state, not politicians who stubbornly maintain the status quo.
Vote Terri Legrand for N.C. Senate District 31. It is time for representatives who listen and act on behalf of the hardworking people of North Carolina!
Martha Apple
Advance
As I drove on Salem Parkway on a recent beautiful fall day, I was reminded to be thankful for the visionary leadership who created and committed to the dream of having what we have today. Several years ago, I participated in exercises thinking of what downtown could be and it is amazing the transformation that is our present downtown.
I’m not sure who all the leaders are who accomplished this remarkable feat, but I do know that current Mayor Allen Joines was leading the charge. Thanks, Mayor Joines! We are a fortunate community to have had you as our leader!
Ernie Tompkins
Winston-Salem
Really? Republicans are upset with the way Democrats continue to support Cal Cunningham?
But Republicans are the ones who changed the rules.
Republicans are the ones who went from “Bill Clinton has betrayed his office with a sex act” to “Adultery? Lies? Children in cages? So what? There’s nothing Donald Trump can do that will turn us away.”
Both parties have to play by the same rules or we don’t have fair contests.
Maybe after Trump is gone, Republicans will once again decide that character matters. But until then, they have no right to complain about Cunningham's behavior.
Beverly M. Burton
Winston-Salem
