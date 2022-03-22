The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Jefferson rebuttal

A letter writer published on March 20 attempted to correct a prior letter writer’s understanding of who is the source of Americans’ unalienable rights (“God-given rights”).

The letter writer mocked the prior writer for believing that God our Creator gives us our “unalienable rights.” The letter writer insisted instead that our rights come from our Constitution, whose authors were inspired by the European Enlightenment.

I’m unqualified to respond with the same erudition as that writer, so I’ll instead allow one of those Enlightenment philosophers, Thomas Jefferson, to offer a rebuttal.

In America’s national creed, the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson wrote these ageless words “… We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights …”

There, that was easy.

Joe Muster

Clemmons

It’s about politics

I appreciate the March 15 letter “Needed specifics” and agree with the writer that we need more information before jumping to conclusions about “banned books.”

The writer, a teacher, says she’s served on several review committees — which worked. But she thinks they’re different today, that “some parents have abdicated their responsibility and expected schools to provide the sum total of their children’s education.”

I suspect that is not true. I suspect that this is one more in a series of wedge issues that have been created to scare parents and win votes for Republicans.

One important clue is in the name of one of the organizations quoted in the March 8 article “Activism grows after school book bans.” It’s “No Left Turn in Education,” as if “left” is inherently objectionable. This is a conservative group motivated not by concern for children, but by politics, pure and simple.

We also see this in the fact that most of the books raising objections have LGBTQ characters or Black points of view — but there’s no objection for, say, violence. This isn’t about children. It’s about suppressing liberal views.

No parent wants their child to be exposed too early to information that is inappropriate. But I’d trust experienced educators and rational, well-educated parents to judge those matters much sooner than I would trust conservative parents who fear that a cartoon picture of a naked human body is going to turn their children gay. That’s just ignorant.

Bonnie G. Vaughn

Winston-Salem

Trump-style politics

Mick Scott’s March 13 column “Find the cost of freedom” about Christian support for authoritative, Trump-style politics made me think.

When I hear people say they are fundamentalist Christians or Christian conservatives, I assumed they want to move the calendar back to the 1900s or so. Back when they traveled to the next town to buy their alcohol. Back when they handled snakes in church and women couldn’t vote. Before civil rights, before gay rights, before any rights other than for white men. When Black people couldn’t eat in white restaurants.

Now I think they want to go back before Christ and replace the Constitution with the Old Testament and give up on democracy.

If they succeed, they will take their wrath out on people they hate: minorities, immigrants, people of other faiths, non-heterosexuals. No more voting, unless for ceremony.

They say they are Christians, but they don’t act like it. Maybe they could take the time to read the New Testament and decide if they really want to be Christians. Maybe mull over “love your neighbor as yourself,” “turn the other cheek” and “cast the first stone.”

If Christ’s teachings are too tolerant and forgiving, they could stay Old Testament, and make it our nation’s only book — rip out the New Testament. Alternatively, they could convert to fundamentalist Islam — its intolerance seems right up their alley. Either way, these people are no good for our democracy.

John Wooding

Winston-Salem