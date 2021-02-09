The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Biden's offer
I appreciate the Feb. 5 letter “Biden’s promises.” I agree that we should expect better from President Biden than we did from former President Trump, especially since Biden campaigned on unity and cooperation.
But let’s keep in mind that the COVID relief bill is just one bill. Cooperation and bipartisanship doesn’t mean that Republicans and Democrats are always going to agree with each other, or find grounds for compromise, nor does it mean that Biden has to do what the Republicans say. If they offer him a bad deal, he should reject it. The substance means more than the appearance.
The letter writer is concerned that “Biden's flat-out refusal to work with Republicans on this incredibly expensive spending plan is not going to get the media attention it deserves.”
First of all, I don’t think the letter writer has to worry about media attention — this deal seems to be receiving a lot.
But more important, Biden didn’t “flat-out” refuse to work with Republicans. He spent many hours discussing the deal with them.
Unfortunately, Republicans don’t have a reputation for cooperation or bipartisanship. They rammed their big tax cut through in 2017 without consulting Democrats. They did the same with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Biden has already outdone them in cooperation and bipartisanship. He made an offer, but it’s up to them to match it by doing their part.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
A fighting spirit
This is for the readers/writers who have counted the number of times former President Trump said "fight" in his Jan. 6 speech.
Did you count the number of times that same word was used in all types of election ads during 2020? I lost track, as the word showed up in many ads, by local North Carolina candidates of both parties, all the way up to national office seekers. Should we prosecute them as well?
In closing, I came across this quote recently: "We fight, get beat, rise, and fight again." The source? American Gen. Nathanael Greene, describing how his soldiers and he took on the British in our revolution. Thank goodness for that "fighting" spirit!
Rick Harvin
North Wilkesboro
Angrier
Republican legislators are angrier at Rep. Liz Cheney for voting against former President Trump than at the insurrectionists who killed Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6.
I agree with Kathleen Parker (“Republican Party gets the death it deserves,” Feb. 2). The Republican Party is dead.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
A successful coup
Imagine they had succeeded.
Imagine we watched on live TV as the insurrectionists executed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then forced Vice President Mike Pence at gunpoint to “reject fraudulently chosen electors,” as former President Trump put it, and illegally declared Trump the winner of the 2020 election.
What would have happened then? Does anyone think the American people would just line up and obey like Trump cultists do? Does anyone think the military would participate in the coup?
There would be blood in the streets — a lot of it the blood of innocent people who wound up being in the line of fire. Trump cultists, with their personal arsenals, would be shooting anyone they thought didn’t look right.
What would happen after that, I’m not smart enough to know. But I know that it wouldn’t be good and it wouldn’t be right. It might be the second civil war that's Trump's most extreme followers want and it would be conducted because of a child-king whose delicate ego couldn’t admit defeat. Our country would be in flames, and all because of a Big Lie.