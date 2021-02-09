The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Biden's offer

I appreciate the Feb. 5 letter “Biden’s promises.” I agree that we should expect better from President Biden than we did from former President Trump, especially since Biden campaigned on unity and cooperation.

But let’s keep in mind that the COVID relief bill is just one bill. Cooperation and bipartisanship doesn’t mean that Republicans and Democrats are always going to agree with each other, or find grounds for compromise, nor does it mean that Biden has to do what the Republicans say. If they offer him a bad deal, he should reject it. The substance means more than the appearance.

The letter writer is concerned that “Biden's flat-out refusal to work with Republicans on this incredibly expensive spending plan is not going to get the media attention it deserves.”

First of all, I don’t think the letter writer has to worry about media attention — this deal seems to be receiving a lot.

But more important, Biden didn’t “flat-out” refuse to work with Republicans. He spent many hours discussing the deal with them.