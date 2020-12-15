The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

A hate crime
I read with shock and disgust about the Dec. 3 assault, including physical violence and the use of racist language, on three members of a family by a man who didn’t like the fact that there were Black Lives Matter signs on their car ("Teen injured in alleged attack," Dec. 10). The assailant has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and assault on a female.
This is more than an assault — it is a hate crime and the perpetrator should be charged and prosecuted with committing a hate crime. The penalties for a hate crime are significantly more serious than simple assault.
I would like to know if the assailant will be charged with a hate crime and if not, why not.
Matthew Barr
Winston-Salem
All violence is wrong
Your Dec. 15 editorial, “Violence is not welcome,” is correct enough, except that it downplays the violence committed by the extreme left.
Destruction of property, as has occurred in Portland, Ore., Raleigh, Greensboro and other cities, is still violence. It steals the labor of hard-working individuals. And destruction caused by supporters of the antifa creed, like on the federal courthouse in Portland, has often been committed as a protest to the rule of law.
Not only that, but leftists have attacked politicians and Trump supporters who are guilty of no crime but believing differently. They have also injured law officers.
This left-wing violence should not be overlooked or downplayed.
Violence in any form is wrong. We should get the politics out of it and condemn all such acts no matter where they originate.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
It's over
Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, I guess outgoing President Donald Trump’s administration has truly come to an end. Now maybe Trump can complete the Trump Tower Moscow he was negotiating in 2016.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Basic fundamentals
The United States has forgotten that “those who forget history are condemned to repeat it.” Further still, having some fundamental understanding of civics like history needs to be reintroduced to our educational system. We require no less from immigrants to become citizens; why is it not in school curricula?
Our system of government is unique. It may in fact have a shelf life as we close in on the 250-year mark, as no other nation has come close to the freedom and prosperity that we have enjoyed. We need to do more so that the people who follow us have the basics that we have taken for granted.
Start by having our schools teach civics on the basis of the naturalization exam. Employ history in a way that teaches about the Constitution, doing the right thing — ethics — and why compromise, with a basis in fact, helps build a better place.
Lastly, teach them how to balance a checkbook. It is a good life skill to have early on. Then we will have a pool of future citizens from which to draw to keep the republic thriving and knowing “that a government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything you have.”
Hil Cassell
Lewisville
Crosby legacy
Your nice Dec. 14 article “Memories of Charley Pride at the Crosby come back” left out something important that I'm sure Charley Pride and thousands of local families would agree with: The greatest legacy of that tournament is the Crosby Scholars. The program has provided academic and personal development training to more than 9,000 students, helping them prepare for college and pursue their hopes for the future. They're a fascinating part of local history (read more at www.crosbyscholars.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/CROSBY-SCHOLARS-HISTORY-Oct.-2018.pdf) and, as Kathryn Crosby herself said, “The Crosby Scholars program has helped continue the tradition of giving that Bing established with his golf tournament way back in 1937. It is a part of his legacy and a part of the legacy of all who have made it possible."
Bebe Kern
Winston-Salem
