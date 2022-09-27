The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Big government failures

The recently-released CPI figures prove that the middle class and working poor are being crushed. Food costs up 11.4%. Electricity up 15.8%. Natural gas up 33%. Gasoline is up 25.6% from a year ago.

And the best way to stop this fiscal madness is to vote for candidates who will support and vote for tax cuts, open the spigots of fossil fuels, stop regulatory strangulation of small and mid-sized businesses and stop punishing success.

Reinstate workfare so that a possible 4 million American workers will return to the workforce. That’s what made America the envy of the world ... or did you forget that fact?

Steve Henderson

Winston-Salem

Good pushback

I’m glad to see the considerable pushback against the Sept. 8 letter “Worst thing ever,” with its absurd evaluation of President Biden. But the thing that disturbed me the most about the letter was the writer’s desire to remove Biden from office “by any means necessary!”

There are some people who tried some unconventional means to achieve that goal on Jan. 6, 2021. Are those the kinds of means she’s willing to go to?

“By any means necessary” is the philosophy of the fascist and the terrorist. It justifies illegal and immoral tactics by which the oppressor forces his will on the oppressed.

We “libs” had to sit still for four years while former President Trump undermined the reputation and credibility of the U.S. by decimating the State Department, bad-mouthing NATO and kissing up to dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un. But we didn’t raid the Capitol and try to overthrow the government. We organized and in 2020 voted out the president and took the House and Senate.

But Republicans can’t be bothered with winning elections anymore. So they’re trying “any means necessary” instead, including controlling the elections — and endorsing violence.

I actually doubt the letter writer had that in mind when she wrote. I doubt she had much in mind except blowing off steam. The rest of us have to consider the consequences of our words and actions.

James Albertson

Winston-Salem

Journal changes

People are still grumbling about the changes to the Journal, from the elimination of the TV listings to the recent cut from two pages of comics and games, etc., to one page. So maybe it is time to consider the likely reason why these changes were made.

Perhaps some readers think these changes were frivolous and capricious. Others may think it was done to make the paper more focused on news and less on entertainment. But frankly, it most closely resembles a sinking ship throwing baggage overboard. It suggests that the Journal’s finances are strained and may be close to a tipping point.

Comics and puzzles and games are expensive. Each one has to be individually rented from a syndicate at considerable cost. So going from two pages to one is a significant savings.

Newspapers in smaller cities are ceasing publication on a regular basis. Costs of production are increasing all the time, while advertising and subscription income is steadily declining. And since the Journal is not owned locally but by Lee Enterprises, a newspaper-owning entity with no loyalty whatsoever to Winston-Salem, it is a tricky business. Lee’s interest is solely the bottom line.

The Journal made many references in its cutback announcement (“Changes coming to your Journal,” Sept. 13) about the availability of the online Journal. If everyone would switch to online, the Journal could save a fortune in cost of production and delivery. But whether the public is willing to read a newspaper online remains to be seen.

Herbert Osmon

Winston-Salem

Bright side

On the bright side, we don’t get “Breaking Cat News” anymore.

Guy Stevens

Winston-Salem