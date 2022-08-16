The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

More than enough

As a person of faith, I feel called to speak to the moral urgency of closing the health care coverage gap. Medicare expansion decreases premature deaths in folks ages 55-64; increases prescriptions filled for heart disease, mental health, diabetes and other conditions (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities); increases early detection of life-threatening diseases (Kaiser Family Foundation); helps rural hospitals stay open; and reduces uninsured folks showing up for emergency care because it’s their only option (CBPP).

Medicaid expansion also increases the number of folks getting medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders, reducing opioid deaths by 6% (KFF). And it reduces the disparities in health care access among different groups within our community (KFF).

Six hundred thousand North Carolinians, including 30,000 veterans, will gain these benefits with Medicaid expansion. Health for our citizens is a moral imperative.

Nine years of study and dithering are more than enough. Every day we wait more folks needlessly suffer illness, death and medical debt. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, stop playing political games with people’s lives. Let’s pass Medicaid expansion now!

Kimberly Thornton Scholl

Winston-Salem

Trump's excuses

I don’t have the documents.

They planted the documents.

I had them because they belonged to me in the first place.

I returned them. I would have returned them if they'd asked me for them. Why did it take them so long to ask me for them?

I declassified them. They didn’t need to be declassified because of attorney/client privilege.

They don’t have nuclear information. Barack Obama’s documents also had nuclear information. (They didn’t.)

Hunter Biden. Hillary Clinton. Hunter Biden. Hillary Clinton. Hunter Biden. Hillary Clinton.

Anyone who believes a single word former President Trump says is a fool.

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem

Heart-warming awards

In these divisive times, it was so heart-warming to see the wonderful tribute in the Aug. 14 Journal to the "7 over Seventy Senior Awards" winners. We are a community filled with kind, caring people who freely give of their time and talent to help those who, for one reason or another, need a helping hand. These seven seniors have plenty left in their tank and remain active and engaged. I am 73 and, like so many other seniors, try to stay active in numerous volunteer endeavors.

I must admit that many of my reasons to volunteer are selfish. According to research, here are 10 benefits to seniors who volunteer. Volunteering ...

Builds community.

Ends loneliness.

Builds bonds, creates friendships.

Develops emotional security.

Improves self-esteem.

Promotes longevity.

Reduces risk of Alzheimer's.

Leads to graceful aging.

Adds fun to your years.

Also, volunteering your love makes you feel more love.

I like win-win situations and have found volunteering a great win-win situation, as do many other seniors. Kudos to Senior Services and the Journal for recognizing these seven special seniors for their efforts.

Ken Burkel

Clemmons

Desperate

Former President Trump is a liar and a grifter, but as Dana Milbank pointed out ("GOP hysteria an invitation to violence," Aug. 10), one of the most dangerous aspects of the current Trump-created crisis is that many of his followers are preparing to commit violence on his behalf. This will require a response from law-enforcement officials — which will feed their paranoia to further, more dangerous heights. I feel more endangered now than I've ever felt in my life — and I lived through the 1960s.

How did such a large group of Americans come to look to a flawed figure like Trump for leadership and salvation? They must be desperate indeed.

Evan Fisher

Winston-Salem

Unavailable

Republicans say that the invasion of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents working with a legally obtained warrant is a travesty of justice.

Breonna Taylor was unavailable for comment.

James L. Lewis

Winston-Salem