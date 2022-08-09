The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Obvious

Former President Trump is either a freedom-fighting patriot in the mold of our founders who is unjustly being persecuted by figures who once supported him — like Christopher Wray, the FBI head he appointed but who is now abusing his power — or a crook and a con man who deserves the legitimate investigations he’s undergoing. He’s either an example of how anybody can be attacked by the feds for political purposes or an example of how nobody is above the law.

How do we know, for sure, which to believe?

Just because Trump lies about practically everything, including the election he lost, doesn't mean he's automatically guilty of anything.

And just because he took some 15 boxes of classified material to Mar-a-Lago after reluctantly leaving the White House doesn’t mean he’s guilty of anything.

And just because he’s made rash statements in the past — like that only guilty people plead the Fifth, or that an FBI investigation means you’re not fit to be president — doesn’t mean he’s guilty.

And just because Republicans are raising funds off the FBI “raid” doesn’t mean he’s guilty.

And just because his opponents are testifying under oath and his supporters won’t …

I guess there's just no way to be sure.

Leland Stout

Winston-Salem

'Moderate' Biden

The U.S. electorate is not usually noteworthy for either its sophistication or knowledge of relevant issues. However, that condition should not present an obstacle for the purposes of the upcoming midterms.

A classic “bait and switch” was executed in 2020 when President Biden was packaged as a “moderate,” although the radical progressive movement had already assumed control of the Democratic Party. After roughly two years of Biden as the front man for that progressive movement, voters should have a clear understanding of what wild, unchecked spending and the “Green New Deal” mean for them personally in terms of the price of gas and groceries as well as drained bank accounts. They should also understand that the clueless ideologues of the Biden administration have no intention of altering course in order to alleviate that pain for the public because they do not share in that pain.

Hence, the midterms should witness a wholesale rejection of Biden, the progressive movement and the Democratic Party for its departure from the mainstream to pursue an elitist, woke agenda rather than serve the needs of the American people as they were elected to do.

Mike Parker

Clemmons

Explanation

“Hanes Mall is a posted Gun Free Zone,” the writer of the Aug. 3 letter “Explain” … explains. “‘No guns allowed’ is supposed to result in no shootings. Yet they keep happening. Somebody please explain.”

Sure, I’ll answer the snarky letter.

Businesses put up “Gun Free Zone” signs in hopes of encouraging people to leave their murder tools at home so that everyone there will feel — and actually be — safer.

Fewer guns; safer customers.

But they aren’t magic spells. The shootings happen because people ignore the signs. What about that is hard to understand?

He may as well have written: “The U.S. is a ‘no murder zone.’ Yet murders keep happening. Somebody please explain.”

I honestly don’t understand the antipathy some have toward efforts to allow people to shop without having to risk being shot. Why would any decent human being try to discourage that? I certainly would not be stupid enough to shop at a store that hung a “Gun Encouraged Zone” sign.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem

Republican support

Last week we watched Republican senators congratulate each other for blocking health care for veterans — Ted Cruz with an infamous fist-bump. Then we watched them block legislation that would cap the cost of insulin via private insurance. Good God, what are these people for besides tax cuts for rich people? That is their single only accomplishment in the last 10 years.

And they're talking about sunsetting Social Security and Medicare? Good God, who votes for these people?

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem