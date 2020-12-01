The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Mistaken
Votes are counted and recounted, and we have the final numbers for the presidential race between Joe Biden and President Trump. Biden won just over 80 million popular votes and Trump almost 73 million.
I must admit I was thinking the results would be similar to the 1964 race between Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater. This was a memorably one-sided, crushing defeat for Goldwater. How could I be so mistaken?
Trump’s 73 million popular votes comprise 47.2% of the total popular vote, and that is a substantial percentage. I was so mistaken, because I see Trump as the tyrannical Roman emperor Caligula, and those who voted for him perhaps view him as a benevolent, beloved Vito Corleone.
No longer can we say Trump does not project who we are as a nation. It may be time to admit that there are two competing visions of who we are. In the past four years of Trump’s presidency, I was disturbed by his promotion of white nationalism, his anti-immigration policies and his “America first” isolationism.
My vision of America is more aspirational than actual, but I do see many in our nation working tirelessly for a nation that seeks to actualize equal opportunity for all people, that seeks to be a beacon of hope for the world and a nation where power resides with the people.
If we all cooperate and work together, perhaps President-elect Biden will be able to be president of all America as he has promised.
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
Appealed to conservatives
There are no Trump accomplishments, like those listed in the Nov. 24 letter “How we got Trump,” that couldn’t have been accomplished by Jeb Bush or Sen. Marco Rubio. Any Republican will cut taxes on the wealthy every chance he or she gets.
The real question is how a lying, trash-talking business failure who flirted with white supremacy and anti-Semitism like Donald Trump appealed to conservatives to begin with.
Sen. Al Franken, a Democrat, was taken down by a fellow Democrat when allegations of inappropriate conduct, meant to be funny, surfaced. Democrats have little tolerance for that kind of thing.
Trump was accused of sexual misconduct, none of it humorous, by more than 20 women. He bragged about his aggressive sexual predation. And Republicans said, “Let’s make him president.”
His base didn’t say, “Well, we didn’t like his character, but we felt we had to vote for him.” They were enthusiastic about him. Some female supporters said, “He can grab me by the p---- anytime he likes.”
The question remains: Why? How did someone with qualities so opposite those of Christ win their loyalty? Was it, as liberals claim, simply because he hated the same people they hate?
I think conservatives are going to have to do a lot of soul-searching before they can provide an honest answer to the question.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
A journalistic disgrace
Congratulations, Journal! You’ve just taken the “news” out of “newspaper.” The Nov. 26 edition was a journalistic disgrace.
There could not have been a story posted after noon Wednesday. As just one example, Wake Forest opened its basketball season with a 4 p.m. game, yet no story, nor even a score!
If you’re trying to hasten your move to a digital-only format, this was a giant step.
Bill Loeffler
Winston-Salem
A possibility
Upfront, some self-disclosure: A white male, 73 years old, citizen for 73 years, no political affiliation, secular humanistic agnostic (which means I do believe in science and reason).
It might be possible that President Trump has won the election. In 2016, I was in South Carolina during primary season and the Trump campaign was sending out robocall messages from Trump himself proclaiming he would be "God's gift to America if elected." Maybe, just maybe Jesus of Nazareth returned and resurrected millions of Americans to vote for Trump.
A possibility, but a very, very, very, very slim reality.
Douglas Livengood
Winston-Salem
