The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Mistaken

Votes are counted and recounted, and we have the final numbers for the presidential race between Joe Biden and President Trump. Biden won just over 80 million popular votes and Trump almost 73 million.

I must admit I was thinking the results would be similar to the 1964 race between Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater. This was a memorably one-sided, crushing defeat for Goldwater. How could I be so mistaken?

Trump’s 73 million popular votes comprise 47.2% of the total popular vote, and that is a substantial percentage. I was so mistaken, because I see Trump as the tyrannical Roman emperor Caligula, and those who voted for him perhaps view him as a benevolent, beloved Vito Corleone.

No longer can we say Trump does not project who we are as a nation. It may be time to admit that there are two competing visions of who we are. In the past four years of Trump’s presidency, I was disturbed by his promotion of white nationalism, his anti-immigration policies and his “America first” isolationism.