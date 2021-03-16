The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Prepare to sacrifice

The American Rescue Plan is now law, despite the efforts of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He used his script of deficit spending, which has been MIA for the last four years, to convince members of his caucus that the bill was partisan “wasteful” spending. He and his GOP colleagues refused to acknowledge that Republicans, Democrats and independents would benefit from this bill.

Those who subscribe to the “wasteful” spending theory and support the “nay” votes of Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Patrick McHenry, have several options to reduce the catastrophic budget deficit they forecast:

Return the $1,400 payment for yourselves, your spouses and each dependent that you claim. Reject the $300 weekly unemployment bonus. Do not claim the $3,600/$3,000 child tax credit. Do not apply for the small-business PPP loan. Do not participate in the grant program if you own a restaurant. Do not apply for emergency rental assistance. Be sure to speak out against improved COVID testing and vaccinations, safer schools for in-person learning and funding for police and other essential services provided by state and local government.