The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Prepare to sacrifice
The American Rescue Plan is now law, despite the efforts of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He used his script of deficit spending, which has been MIA for the last four years, to convince members of his caucus that the bill was partisan “wasteful” spending. He and his GOP colleagues refused to acknowledge that Republicans, Democrats and independents would benefit from this bill.
Those who subscribe to the “wasteful” spending theory and support the “nay” votes of Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Patrick McHenry, have several options to reduce the catastrophic budget deficit they forecast:
Return the $1,400 payment for yourselves, your spouses and each dependent that you claim. Reject the $300 weekly unemployment bonus. Do not claim the $3,600/$3,000 child tax credit. Do not apply for the small-business PPP loan. Do not participate in the grant program if you own a restaurant. Do not apply for emergency rental assistance. Be sure to speak out against improved COVID testing and vaccinations, safer schools for in-person learning and funding for police and other essential services provided by state and local government.
But if fiscal spending is suddenly an issue, be prepared to sacrifice more American lives to COVID-19 and postpone the economic recovery.
Gary Meeks
Boonville
Thank science
Before we give any political party or individual credit, think science and thank science.
COVID research started 20 years ago. Under normal circumstances, making a vaccine can take up to 10 or 15 years. This is because of the complexity of vaccine development.
Dr. Michael Parry, the chair of Infectious Diseases at Stanford Health in Stanford, Conn., told Medical News Today that vaccines train our immune systems to remember an infectious agent — without our having to contract it.
“Traditionally, they have contained weakened or inactivated parts of a particular virus (antigen) to trigger an immune response within the body. These vaccines will prompt the immune system to respond, much as it would have on its first reaction to the actual pathogen.”
However, amid a pandemic, researchers quickly mobilized to share their coronavirus data with other scientists.
Dr. Eric J. Yager, an associate professor of microbiology at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, N.Y., said that, thanks to advances in genomic sequencing, researchers successfully uncovered the viral sequence of SARS-CoV-2 in January 2020 — roughly 10 days after the first reported pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China.
The ability to fast-track research and clinical trials was a direct result of this worldwide cooperation.
Jerry Barker
Roaring River
Delete ignorance
There’s a hateful hurt and sorrow expressed in a letter writer’s idea of penalizing Republican voters from receiving the COVID relief package (“Delete relief,” March 14).
We don’t need to delete our neighbors, family and friends. Quite the contrary. It’s the willful ignorance that needs to be deleted. It’ll take a collective soul retrieval to straighten this mess out.
Lynn Byrd
Wnston-Salem
Bipartisanship?
Columnist Marc Thiessen says that “Biden has killed bipartisanship” (March 13). When was it alive?
Was it when Republicans refused to give Judge Merrick Garland a hearing for the Supreme Court? Was it when they rammed through their 2017 rich-folks tax cut? Was it when they replaced Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Amy Coney Barrett before Ginsburg’s body even cooled?
I never want to be lectured about “bipartisanship” by Republicans again. All they care about is power.