The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

A good person

In my opinion, being “woke” is to be a good person and to realize that not all people are dealt the same hand of cards and to give those people who received poor hands the tools to improve their lives.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is a person who is proud to be “un-woke.” Why? Because he wants to reach the ultra-right members of the GOP (The Trump base). In fact, the “woke” Republicans do not seem to care about history if it does not suit their rhetoric. They prefer to sugar-coat history, but that is not what we should teach our children. Re-writing history is what Soviet Russia did.

Is this what we want in the U.S.?

Coby Bishop

Clemmons

No-repay loans

Whatever else its benefits or deficits, President Biden’s student loan forgiveness has had the excellent side effect of pointing out just how hypocritical Republican politicians are.

Biden revealed that many Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (she of the constant complaining) had been forgiven of PPP they’ve decided not to repay. Some of the loans that went to Republican legislators were more than $1 million.

“Oh, but those loans weren’t intended to be repaid,” some have said.

So the Republicans accepted government handouts.

And they were handouts that went to even the Republicans who complained the most about COVID restrictions.

It’s also telling that many people who follow the man who said, “Forgive us our debts as we have forgiven our debtors” are against the loan forgiveness.

Incidentally, the loan forgiveness is not predicated on politics; even Republican college students can be forgiven of their loan debts and I’ll bet they will be. I would.

Anthony Yarrington

Winston-Salem

Necessary

I planned this letter seven months ago, and the sad part is I knew it would be necessary to write it. So many things in life are quite predictable.

On the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s worst day of his presidency, Jan. 6, 2022, the following appeared in the Journal: Two front-page stories. A page-five article about the Capitol Police. One column by Kathleen Parker about Jan. 6. One political cartoon mocking the GOP. And a 750-word editorial on the villain president.

On the one-year anniversary of President Biden’s worst (so far) day in office, not a single word about the 13 dead soldiers or the almost 200 dead Afghans.

No article about women’s rights in Afghanistan. Nothing about the equipment left behind for the Taliban to plunder. The day was not even mentioned in the “Today in History” segment on page 2. The Journal effectively removed Aug. 26, 2021, from its collective memory.

Perhaps we should convince ourselves that this was mere oversight by the award-winning Journal. The more politically savvy amongst us may see a deliberate effort to cover for a bad commander in chief. No matter what we believe, there are 13 good reasons why this omission was inexcusable.

Now, if Trump had been president, how do you think that day would have been covered? Try not to snicker, please.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

Stop whining

It’s time for Republicans to stop whining about Hillary Clinton.

She was investigated thoroughly by federal agencies controlled by Republicans, who found she’d committed no crime. That was their conclusion.

She’s not going to go to prison. She’s never going to go to prison.

Just because you don’t like the outcome of an investigation doesn’t mean it was the wrong outcome.

What’s happening with former President Trump now has nothing to do with Hillary Clinton; it’s a totally different situation. Clinton cooperated with her investigators. Trump refused to cooperate. He has done nothing but evade, deny and obstruct, and with contradictory claims every time he opens his mouth. If the investigation concludes that he should be indicted, then he should be indicted. Law and order.

This tit-for-tat philosophy — if the Democrat gets cleared then the Republican must be cleared, too — is childish and is bad for the country. No one is above the law and justice should not be politicized.

Margaret Hawley

Winston-Salem

Promises

I was promised he would be “Sleepy Joe.”

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem