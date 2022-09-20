The Readers' Forum: Wednesday

Few places

Many of us who still take the paper edition of the Journal do so because we would prefer to read a print rather than electronic newspaper. The experience is completely different. I already spend enough time looking at a screen. Leading up to and after the 2016 election I found the comic and sports pages were among the few places where I could still enjoy my daily newspaper. No longer.

Henry Lafferty

Winston-Salem

Name-calling

Former President Trump called Mexicans rapists. He called women dogs, African Americans “the Blacks” and called immigrants “animals.” And his cult laughed and lapped up every derogatory word.

Republican legislators call Democrats “Marxists” and “communists” and say school teachers are “grooming” children for sexual exploitation, and his cult nods their collective heads and try to ban books.

But President Biden rightfully calls some Republicans semi-fascists and they demand an apology. Here is where I might call them “snowflakes,” but I don’t think they could handle it.

Evan Fisher

Winston-Salem

No trade

I simply loved the Sept. 8 letter “Worst thing ever.” I agree with everything the writer said about President Biden being the worst thing to have ever happened to the United States. What I didn’t agree with was the writer who responded (“Regrettable,” Sept 14). He insulted her intelligence when he said she would have gained some reading comprehension skills if she had gone to college when she referenced Biden’s student loan forgiveness. She had stated that she couldn’t afford to go to college. I was a co-worker of hers and we both worked a highly skilled job with a large company so education has nothing to do with it. I’ll agree with the “Regrettable” letter writer that the Great Depression and World War II were some of the worst times for Americans, but at least we had a capable leader at that time in Franklin Roosevelt. I doubt they would have traded Roosevelt for a Biden presidency. I shudder to think if he had been president then. Sounds like “Regrettable” is hiding from the truth behind academic snobbery.

Donna Bragg

Winston-Salem

Disappointed

I am extremely disappointed in your decision to change the comics page (“Changes coming to your Journal,” Sept. 13)! I really hate the changes. It’s just wrong on several levels. The crossword puzzle is so big that it is hard to fold to easily solve and I am missing the comic “Zits.”

Patricia Jolin

Winston-Salem

To Martha’s Vineyard

So GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas sent refugees, families fleeing from violence in Venezuela, to the liberal outpost of Martha’s Vineyard after lying to them that they would be receiving jobs and legal assistance there.

There, even though residents had received no notice that this was happening, they rallied to supply food and shelter and legal aid for the refugees. As a Christian and a liberal, I’d like to introduce your conservative readers to my lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He teaches mercy and kindness and offers forgiveness for our sins. They can read about him in the Gospels, which are the books Matthew, Mark, Luke and John in the Bible.

Following Jesus requires sacrifice. He would ask them to give up racial hatred, greed and the desire for earthly gain. But the rewards — the clear conscience and the love that imbues our souls — are worth every bit of it.

Elizabeth McConnell

Winston-Salem

Free market

Inflation is the result of the free market. I thought government was supposed to leave that alone. Republicans keep saying we should elect them because they’ll fix it. How?

Candy Elliott

Winston-Salem

Empowered

I find it particularly offensive that Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a 67-year-old man who has never been married or had any children, feels empowered to make rules regarding all women’s private reproductive health and medical decisions.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem