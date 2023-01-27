The Readers' Forum: What do you say about a nation that makes it easier to buy a gun than to vote or to adopt a dog?

Is this fair?

Underperforming public schools get more tax dollars.

Underperforming private schools go out of business.

Tim McGuire

Clemmons

Gun violence questions

Here are questions I have about gun violence in America (“New year sees wave of mass killings,” Jan. 25):

What do you say about a nation that makes it easier to buy a gun than to vote or to adopt a dog?

Are you aware that there are probably more assault-style weapons (an estimated 20 million) in private hands than there are in the U.S. military?

Do you know that guns have killed more people in our country through homicides, suicides and accidental shootings (1.5 million) since the late 1970s than in all the wars we have fought going back to the American Revolution (1.4 million)?

Why are my and your right to live in safety and without fear not as important as the right to allow anyone, even the most deranged and criminal, to bear arms?

Why do our people take to the streets in tens of thousands to protest abortion or support the right of women to make a choice about what happens to their bodies, but all we can do when our loved ones and neighbors, especially children, are gunned down in places of worship, malls, grocery stores, schools, and concerts and movie theaters is to offer our tears and prayers?

Are you not as outraged and angry as I am by the latest round of mass shootings and the deafening silence of many of our elected officials?

Just asking.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Ramp up solar

The stated justification for Duke Energy’s proposed rate increase is to meet the 2030 carbon-reduction goals established by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

I understand that investing in natural gas facilities in order to shutter coal-burning facilities will reduce carbon emissions, as the article pointed out (“Duke Energy seeks 16% rate hike,” Jan. 21); however, solar energy produces even fewer carbon emissions, is renewable, and is not growing fast enough in North Carolina to meet the reduced emission goals.

In my opinion, state regulators should only countenance this rate hike if the data clearly shows that the 2030 emissions goals will be achieved, and if necessary, state regulators should require greater output of solar-generated energy.

Erika Hubbard

Winston-Salem

Hard day’s night

I’m writing with regard to the recent vote by the Winston-Salem City Council to adjust meeting times in order to improve recruitment of qualified candidates for vacant positions. I was especially interested in the comment that potential employees want to be able to spend more time with their families instead of attending night meetings.

Yes, we certainly did. That has not changed. Instead of lamenting all the late nights I spent at City Hall for more than 30 years, I would rather take this space to salute the city employees who sat through endless meetings missing softball practices, dance recitals and parent-teacher conferences. I salute those of you who drove home at 10, 11, midnight or later (my personal “best” was 2:06 a.m.) in all kinds of weather — snow, sleet, thunderstorms — so issues could be fully explained and discussed and citizens were able to appear to speak on issues that affected them and their neighborhoods. I salute those employees who scheduled family vacations around regular meeting dates and then were called back to attend a special meeting.

I am in favor of recognizing best practices; these are the times in which we live. Change is inevitable but it is worth recognizing those individuals who surely sacrificed family time in order to fulfill their public responsibilities.

Paige Deal

Winston-Salem