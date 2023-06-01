Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The morality quest

There is a tremendous amount of political energy being expended today attempting to restore morality to our country. Our politicians seem to have solutions looking for problems.

Many of these efforts are put forth by those seeking to make America a “Christian nation.” However, they neglect the history of when church and state were intertwined. Attempts to perfect Christian societies in this world have not worked well.

The Crusades? The Inquisition? Converting continents of people at the point of a sword? Subjecting even loyal Christians to tests of faith?

All this and more occurred when the state was Christian. In the words of Lesslie Newbigin, “The project of bringing heaven down to earth always results in bringing hell up from below.”

We stigmatize homosexuals, shame unwed mothers, persecute immigrants, harass the homeless, reduce food benefits for the hungry. How many laws must we pass before we can turn our country around? According to author Phillip Yancey, “The solution to sin is not to impose an ever-stricter code of behavior. It is to know God.”

What if Christians merely followed the guidance of our savior? We’d probably focus our laws on things Jesus really cared about: Feed the hungry. Help the needy. Visit the prisoner. Care for the weak. In other words, love your neighbor as you love yourself.

Art Gibel

Winston-Salem

From drip to flood

HB 823/SB 406, the “Opportunity Scholarships” bill, would change the slow starvation of public education that the N.C. General Assembly has enacted for more than 30 years. It would throw open the financial floodgates, diverting hundreds of millions of public dollars to private entities with no accountability.

At this moment, North Carolina teachers would need a 24.5% raise just to earn the national average salary. Our children are suffering developmentally because their schools are drastically underfunded in almost every way. With $5.5 billion in surplus assets, why is the General Assembly hanging our children out to dry?

HB 823/SB 406 removes income limitations for voucher recipients, and would nearly double next year’s funding. Its current funding vastly exceeds what North Carolinians are using.

Private schools can refuse admission to any individual child they choose to, and they do. When a child does enter a private school, they immediately lose their rights to equal education under federal law. Private schools can upcharge for essential services like occupational or speech therapy.

The North Carolina Constitution guarantees the right to a “sound, basic education” for all of the state’s children. Rep. Jeff Zenger, fund Leandro, not vouchers. It’s the morally and fiscally responsible choice.

Kimberly Thornton Scholl

Winston-Salem

Fund our schools

As the child of lifelong public school educators, my heart sinks when I consider the impact of the current legislative proposals for funding public schools. The entry-level salary for a first-year teacher amounts to just about $18 an hour and $37,000 per year. Teacher salary increases contained in the current budgetary proposals for veteran teachers amount to a staggering $5 per week. Teachers, and the children of this state, are worth far more.

Let’s put our money where our mouths are by calling on our elected legislators in the General Assembly to fully fund public education. Children in North Carolina deserve no less.

Ann Zimmerman

Winston Salem

God bless, Scorpion

I write to memorialize the crew of the USS Scorpion, SSN 589, a U.S. Navy nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine. On May 22, 1968, the Scorpion was on patrol and sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

While the cause of the tragedy is still classified, and may not actually be known, the search for the Scorpion began because it failed to arrive as scheduled on Memorial Day 1968 at its home port in Virginia. Submarines usually maintain radio silence at sea. They may come close to the surface to receive messages, but they rarely send messages.

In any event, the wreckage was ultimately discovered near the Azores, on Oct. 30, 1968. Part of a fast attack’s mission is to protect the Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) submarines patrolling in their designated area. I served on an FBM when the Scorpion was lost. Because of that, I and my submarine’s crew feel a special connection and a debt of gratitude to the crew of the Scorpion. To us, they are true heroes who died in the service of their country and should be remembered as such every Memorial Day. May God bless the crew and their families.

George A. Bedsworth

Winston-Salem