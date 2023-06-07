Folwell’s folly

The article in the June 6 Journal detailing current state treasurer and aspiring North Carolina governor Dale Folwell’s panning of the guidance of former N.C. Health and Human Services head Mandy Cohen during the COVID-19 pandemic was jaw-dropping, but not unexpected.

Folwell comments that the measures taken to try to mitigate the effects of the pandemic were harmful to schoolchildren and businesses. He says that nearby states, not actually named in the article, looked at the same data and relaxed restrictions sooner. If he means South Carolina and Tennessee, they paid with COVID-19 death rates significantly higher than North Carolina’s.

Mr. Folwell and his ilk in the Republican-controlled legislature have been trying for years to turn North Carolina into the next Mississippi by refusing the infusion of millions of dollars into the N.C. economy that would have been occasioned by Medicaid expansion, by ignoring the suffering and deaths of N.C. citizens who lack health insurance and, most recently, by cutting the legs from state support for public education.

Who is he trying to fool when he now attempts to posture himself as a champion for the health and well-being of N.C. school children and businesses?

James McGrath

Yadkinville

A beautiful story

Your article in Sunday’s paper (“Just play baseball,” June 4) by Bryant Roche was beautifully written and gives great dignity to Parkland High School baseball Coach Billy Creason, his response to the death of his son and the struggles he has endured coaching baseball on the city’s south side.

In 1960 we won the state championship for 15-year-olds out of Waughtown. Coach Speedy Satterfield was our mentor as is Billy Creason today for kids at Parkland.

God bless all coaches who take kids and teach them how to lose and win in life.

Again, this was a beautiful story about courage, perseverance and service to others.

Lastly, I’ve interviewed many writers on my radio show and Bryant Roche is a good writer. He reminds me of Rick Bragg. Thank you.

Henry McCarthy

Winston-Salem

Church bust

Two brothers, one the church pastor, were arrested in drug bust at a Lexington church for a drug-manufacturing operation, including 12 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs (“Deputies shut down drug operation at Lexington church,” June 3).

Apparently, the pastor missed the biblical meaning of being stoned.

Peter Venable

Winston-Salem

Punishing tenants

Forsyth County has one of the highest eviction rates and one of the strongest concentrations of poverty in the country. There is an affordable housing crisis.

Instead of beginning to address the crisis, the General Assembly is pushing SB 553/HB 551 to put more burdens on tenants and more cash into landlords’ and their attorneys’ pockets.

Most egregiously, the bill would allow landlords to charge tenants for attorneys’ fees if the tenant appeals an eviction and loses. North Carolina law is already slanted against tenants. This legislation ensures that renters, who are unlikely to have attorneys, won’t even try to appeal, given the threat of heavy fees and costs.

This bill would prohibit local governments from protecting their own residents against discrimination because of their income source. This ensures that landlords can continue to discriminate against those who pay rent through rental-assistance programs like Section 8 and Rapid Rehousing vouchers. It creates yet another obstacle for low- and moderate-income residents.

This bill would allow landlords to demand medical certification of disability and to sue tenants if the landlord doubts a tenant’s need for a service animal. And the court could pile damages on people, many of whom have very low incomes. In addition, tenants without insurance or a primary health care provider would have to find a doctor, get an appointment, then pay for the visit to get the certification.

If you value your neighbors who are renters, oppose SB 553/HB 551.

P.J. Traffas

Winston Salem

Budd’s vote

Sen. Ted Budd has shown his love for America by voting against the bill that raised the debt ceiling.

He apparently would rather have the country go into default with catastrophic results than authorize payment of our bills.

Do we really want this guy representing us?

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall