Bus drivers needed

The school-bus driver shortage is back in the news — again. I have my views on this:

If you’re retired and only drive a bus in the morning and afternoon for about three total hours at $15 per hour, that’s $45 a day. After taxes, travel to and from the bus twice a day, the take-home pay is probably around $30.

There are about 180 days of school. A year’s “salary,” take-home, is around $5,400. You’re paid once a month. In a full month your pay could be as little as $600. Then consider the holidays, teacher workdays and snow days, etc.

The school systems promote bus driving as a good way for retirees and college students to make extra money. I agree. But pay should be raised and paid every two weeks.

If you are a teacher, TA, cafeteria worker or custodian, you are already on the payroll for the whole month and get a check for much more.

I started driving a bus October 1972, in 10th grade at 16 years old and made $2.25 an hour. I’m still driving 50-plus years later. Just a few years ago I was making only $10 an hour.

The commercial driver’s license testing requirements are overly rigorous. The conditions are not ideal: Forty to 50 screaming kids bouncing around like ping-pong balls. Being strapped into a seat facing forward driving a 16-ton missile while trying to see everything going on behind me in a small mirror.

I don’t do it for the money (obviously). I love my bus and my kids and would probably do it for free just to help.

But if the schools want to remedy this problem they need to consider options.

Wendell Burton

Advance

Taxpayers beware

Mud flows downhill, or, in the case of California, rolls from the Left Coast to the East Coast. In one of the most highly taxed states in the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom has hatched a new income-redistribution tax to be added to utility bills. California, which has a current electric rate of 28.78 cents per kilowatt hour (as compared to 13.22 in North Carolina) has approved a graduated, fixed-income charge to be added to utility bills in 2024 or sooner.This legislation, passed 11 months ago, punishes high-income residents identified by state income tax records in concert with the California Public Utilities Commission and related utility companies to lower prices for lower-income folks. The current California rate is 70% more than the national average, so help would be minimal at best.

What could possibly go wrong with the state tax collection agency sharing information with the Public Service Commission and related utility companies? Do the good people of California truly believe that information can be protected from bad actors?

Let’s just call it what it is: a wealth tax that Gov. Newsom will use as a plank for his platform, should Joe Biden choose not to run.

Hil Cassell

Lewisville

Who’s a liar?

A recent letter to the editor left me amazed. The author starts the letter by saying how Donald Trump lies. That’s an odd statement from someone who undoubtedly supported a candidate who falsely said that the idea to cancel student loan debt was passed by Congress and that he drove an 18-wheeler. There is not enough space to list all of the lies Joe Biden has told.

Then the author says people who don’t agree with him are scared of science. I must admit, he may have a point on this one. If by “science” he means the idea that the pandemic would spread in gyms, schools, churches and synagogues, but not while people are rioting or destroying a place of business — or the idea that there are more than two genders and that men can get pregnant — then yes, I AM concerned about science.

Then he says we are scared of a beer. Newsflash: No one is “scared” of a beer. He is repeating a talking point.

I imagine it bothers him that, when businesses like Bud Light and Target have catered to the very leftist fringe, normal people simply stopped patronizing them, costing each company billions of dollars.

When a song and movie were made criticizing crime or child sex trafficking, and the left condemned both the movie and the song, the same normal people made both the song and movie as high as No. 2 and No. 1 on the charts, respectively. Clearly this person has a world view that is not going to change, no matter what is really going on.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro